Where to watch live the final between Grêmio x Ceará for Brasileirão de Aspirantes

Decision time is coming. Do you want to watch the second and decisive confrontation between Grêmio and Ceará for the grand final of the Brasileirão de Aspirantes? The duel, which has everything to be electrifying, will be this Wednesday (27), at 5 pm, at Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre.

After the defeat by 2-1 in the first leg, Grêmio, led by Cesar Lopes, reaches the final match at a minimum disadvantage and needs to reverse the score to win the title. However, the savior goal by Pedro Lucas, already in stoppage time, replaced Immortal in the dispute.

However, in addition to relying a lot on the ‘home’ factor, Grêmio should bet everything on its offensive tripod, formed by Elias Manoel, Vini Paulista and Wesley, who together have been on the net 21 times. On the other hand, Vozão comes to the South with a good baggage advantage. In addition, in the first leg, Daniel Azambuja’s team blocked the Grêmio team’s attacks on several occasions and, with great intelligence, frequently took danger.

With all these ingredients it will certainly be a great finish. But how to watch this clash live?

How to watch Grêmio x Ceará live in the final of the Brasileirão de Aspirantes

Final duels are full of emotion and in order not to miss any details of this great confrontation between Grêmio x Ceará, in a back duel in the final of the Brasileirão de Aspirantes, Grêmio fans will have to access Eleven Sports.

The website, nationally recognized as the platform for sports lovers, will be largely responsible for transmitting everything about this decisive confrontation, all live and free of charge.

As in all the matches already shown on the site, the ways to watch the clash are the same. Just go to Eleven Sports, go to the top bar and click on “games calendar” and then you will be taken to an endless list of games and contests.

Just look for the match between Grêmio x Ceará, on the 27th, click on “go to event”, and create a reminder on the website’s calendar. This way you will be remembered and you won’t lose any part of the match between Tricolor and Vozão.

Grêmio starts selling tickets for the match between Grêmio x Ceará

To guarantee the presence of its fans in this duel, Grêmio started today (25) the sale of tickets for this decisive game against Grandpa. The match, which will be held at the Arena do Grêmio, will have about 30% of the capacity released from the lawn level.

The check-in/purchase of tickets for the duel can be done on the Arena website. According to Tricolor’s official website, the only way to watch the match will be through the purchase of tickets through the Arena website, as the Supporter Member cards will not be active in this match. For Fan Members and Child Members, tickets cost R$5.00, for the general public the ticket is R$10.00.

Due to the pandemic moment, all sanitary protocols defined by the competent authorities will be followed in this important duel.

Final of the Brasileirão de Aspirants: Grêmio x Ceará (back)

When: Wednesday, October 27th

Time: 5 pm (Brasilia)

Location: Grêmio Arena.

Broadcast: Eleven Sports

Arbitration

Referee: Paulo Henrique Schleich Vollkopf | AB | – MS

Assistant 1: Leandro dos Santos Ruberdo | AB | – MS

Assistant 2: Marcos dos Santos Brito | AB | – MS

Fourth Referee: Roger Goulart | AB | – LOL

The post-match between Grêmio x Ceará valid for the second and decisive confrontation of the grand final of the Brasileirão de Aspirantes you can check it here on Portal do Gremista.

Image: Rodrigo Fatturi/Grêmio