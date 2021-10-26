Anyone interested in history knows that who signed the golden law in Brazil was a princess, daughter of Dom Pedro II. But which princess are we talking about? The emperor had two heiresses of similar ages. There is always the possibility of confusion when talking about subjects that require memory, so it’s always good to confirm it in history books.

Who signed the golden law?

The Golden Law, which granted freedom to the thousands of people around the country who lived as slaves, was signed by Princess Isabel. This law was sanctioned on May 13, 1888, a little over a year before the Proclamation of the Republic, which removed the royal family from power and installed federalism in Brazil.

The Golden Law was signed by Princess Isabel, as the girl was in the position of head of state during the absence of Emperor Dom Pedro II, who had traveled abroad.

Before the date she signed the Lei Áurea, Isabel had already been regent of the country in the absence of Dom Pedro II on two other occasions, in 1871, when she sanctioned the Lei do Ventre Livre, and from 1876 to 1877.

Leopoldine had resigned

Leopoldina could never have been the princess who signed the Lei Áurea, as the noblewoman was far from the power of the Brazilian crown. After she married Luís Augusto de Saxe-Coburgo-Gota, a German prince, the daughter of Dom Pedro II renounced her title in Brazil. She then became only Duchess of Saxe and went to live in Europe.

Even if the princess came to Brazil to give birth to her children, Leopoldina was no longer in the line of succession to the throne. Only Isabel was heir to the crown, as Leopoldina had resigned and Isabel’s other brothers, Pedro Afonso and Afonso Pedro, died when they were small.

In addition, Leopoldina did not get to see her sister as regent of Brazil, much less sign the Lei Áurea in 1888, the young woman died at 23 years of age in 1871, when she became ill while drinking contaminated water in Vienna, while living in Austria, and die of typhoid fever.

