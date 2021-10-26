Why does the MacBook Pro have a notch? Apple employee explains

The new MacBook Pros were announced last week with Apple Silicon’s M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, but one of the most visible changes was the introduction of a notch, similar to the one used in iPhones, for a 1080p camera. Last Friday (22), Shruti Haldea, Pro Mac product line manager, participated in the podcast Same Brain, where he commented on the devices and explained the use of the notch on the panel.

Citing the larger model as an example, the professional said that the user still has an active area of ​​16 inches diagonally in a 16:10 ratio. The “fringe” is a way to make the display higher, allowing a repositioning of the menu bar, which monitors features such as battery and Wi-Fi, on the sides of the webcam.

“It’s a very smart way to give more space to the content. And when you’re in ‘full screen’ mode, you’ll still have the beautiful 16:10 window,” added the employee in a moment of self-praise. The podcast is available below, and discussion on the topic starts at the 10-minute and 20-second mark.

MacOs hides the notch with an artificial black bar when an app is maximized. Also, app developers will be able to work with a compatibility mode to take advantage of the additional space offered by the shrinking of the top edge.

Also last week, the portal 9to5Mac carried out a poll, which currently has around 11,500 participants, to assess public opinion about the aesthetic change. Among voters, 45.27% like the notch due to the area it brings; 27.92% prefer larger borders within the style of more “traditional” products, and 23.34% believe that the “pitch” doesn’t bother, but the menu bar should have a darker background to reduce the “contrast” between elements .