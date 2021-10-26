Why Manchester United ‘cooled’ Count and keep Solskjaer after Liverpool embarrassment

Uncertainty about a replacement led Manchester United to decide to keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as coach, even after the 5-0 loss to Liverpool. Antonio Conte’s name does not have consensus on the board

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will continue (at least for now) as coach of the Manchester United, but he knows his job is still very much threatened, according to sources told the ESPN. And that happens amid a disagreement in the board about the possible hiring of Antonio Conte.

Solskjaer was in meetings throughout Monday (25) with Ed Woodward, Executive Vice President, and Richard Arnold, Managing Director, after the humiliating 5-0 loss to Liverpool. But the day ended with the coach still in charge.

However, the ESPN learned that Solskjaer’s future is almost certain to be sealed during the next calendar break for FIFA Date, unless the coach achieves the positive results in the matches against tottenham, atalanta and Manchester City.

Conte made it clear behind the scenes that he would be willing to take over, but sources told ESPN that there are various levels of enthusiasm within the board about a possible hiring of the former coach of youth, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

There is a feeling among some senior figures that handing over the job to Conte would go against the club’s ‘cultural reset’, which has strongly influenced decision-making since José Mourinho’s departure in December 2018.

Sources close to Solskjaer expect him to remain in charge of the team for the trip to London next Saturday (30), when United will face Tottenham.

But the technician has no guarantees beyond that.

Solskjaer’s team of assistants is also under intense scrutiny, with internal club sources pointing out that there is no ‘appetite’ for someone to provisionally replace the coach until a permanent successor is hired.

heavy losses for Leicester and Liverpool caused some players to lose confidence in Solskjaer. Even so, the big problem faced by the board is the lack of alternatives.

The three candidates identified in 2018 (Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann) are all holding important positions in Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munchen, respectively.

Pochettino retains special prestige within the United board, but it is unlikely to be a simple hire if Solskjaer leaves.

Sources told the ESPN that Zinedine Zidane, former Real Madrid coach, not interested in the position, even if it is offered.

Team members involved in Manchester United’s succession planning want time to consider options before making a final decision about Solskjaer’s future.

The coach has signed a three-year contract renewal, and the way this season has unfolded has taken many at the club by surprise.

After winning three of the first four games, the team has lost five of the last nine, and conceded nine goals in the last two games of the Premier League. The Red Devils haven’t won a championship game since winning 2-1 over the West Ham, on September 19, and are in seventh place in the standings, eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

Manchester United will travel to London on Saturday to face Tottenham, before a trip to face Atalanta on Tuesday (02) for the Champions League. Manchester City will be the visitors to Old Trafford four days later, in the final game before the November international break.

The ideal scenario for the board is for Solskjaer to win all three games and end the crisis involving the club. But if another defeat comes, the time allowed by the decision to keep him in charge this week will allow a new course to be charted.