Widow refuses to release the body of a pastor who wrote that he would be resurrected on the 3rd day

Pastor Huber Carlos Rodrigues’ widow refused to release her husband’s body to be buried after he left a document saying he would be resurrected on the third day, in Goiatuba, in the southern region of Goiás. The information is from g1.

The pastor died on Friday (22), from cardiorespiratory complications in a hospital in Itumbiara, 55 km from Goiatuba.

In 2008, he signed a document in which he says he had divine revelations from the Holy Spirit and that he would go through a “mystery of God”, in which he would resurrect at 11:30 pm, three days after his death.

“My physical integrity has to be fully preserved, as I will be dead for three days, and on the 3rd day, I will resurrect. My body during the three days will not have a bad smell or decompose, because God Himself will have prepared my flesh and my brain to go through this experience”, he wrote in the document.

Also according to g1, the statement was not registered in a registry office, but was signed by two witnesses.

The town’s funeral home confirmed that the pastor’s body was chilled in a room, awaiting the widow’s request.

The deadline ended this Monday night (25).

