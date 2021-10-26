Windows 10 gets integrated app that checks Windows 11 compatibility

Microsoft began distributing the PC Health Check app (also known as “PC Health Check”) to Windows 10 users this Monday (25). The program aims to evaluate computer components and verify their compatibility with Win 11, released in final version in early October.

Regardless of whether you’re interested in migrating to the new operating system or not, Microsoft wants you to see if you can make the transition — at least, that seems to be the idea behind the feature distribution. The tool could already be downloaded manually from the official Microsoft website and does nothing more than check if there is compatibility with the new OS.

Microsoft’s program basically serves to verify the PC’s compatibility with the new operating system (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

The feature arrives as part of the KB5005463 update, which is rolled out gradually to users running Windows 10 version 2004 (released in May 2020) or later. Obviously, Windows 11 users will not receive the app.

PC Health Check first appeared in June this year, but its debut was anything but smooth. The program, in addition to being imprecise, was nothing specific when diagnosing the lack of support.

Due to the problems and avalanche of complaints, Microsoft backed down and took the program off the air. Months later, the PC Health Check underwent further testing with members of the Windows Insider program and soon returned to the general public.

Despite being extremely useful (and important) for those who intend to migrate operating systems, the program is not at all interesting for those who intend to continue with Win 10 until the end of support (scheduled for 2025).

Anyway, the compilation will be distributed gradually and it is likely that your computer has already received it. If updating is your wish, it’s worth checking if there are downloads available at Settings > Windows Update.

Source: Microsoft