Windows XP 20 Years Old: Remember That Green Hill? | Technology

20 years ago, Windows XP was released, considered by many to be one of the best versions of Microsoft’s software. Indeed, that iconic green field screen saver became a cringe, but the system was revolutionary in many ways.

Keeping an eye on the date, internet users took advantage of the nostalgia to remember curious things about the system (see below).

For those who are more nostalgic, XP is still kept in the heart, but there was a great evolution until the current Windows 11. One of the most striking, visually, was the change of positioning in the menu, which became centralized in the latest version of the software .

Windows XP and Windows 11 — Photo: Reproduction

Nowadays, there is no suffocation when opening a bunch of screens either. Windows 11’s snap layouts feature lets you highlight up to 3 applications simultaneously.

Another important change is the amount of applications that can be installed on any software. At the time of XP, much of the internet’s functions were concentrated in the browser.

Despite the dominance among software, Microsoft suffered at the time with a certain rejection caused by Windows 2000, which did not achieve the desired success. With that, the company “ran” to give an answer with XP.

To develop XP, Microsoft used Windows NT as its foundation (also the foundation for Windows 2000).

XP introduced several innovations, including the introduction of the “Microsoft Error Reporting” platform.

Previous versions of Windows became famous for the so-called “blue screen of death” that appeared when the system encountered an error. XP replaced it with a small pop-up to collect data about the error and send it to Microsoft engineers to help them improve the software.

The well-known image of a green hill with blue sky and clouds, one of the main Windows XP wallpapers, is a real photo. Called Bliss, the photo was taken by Charles O’Rear in 1996. The site is a viticulture area called Los Carneros, California.

XP dropped out of support in 2009 for the general public, when it was used by 75% of Windows computers. Despite this, the company continued with extended security support until 2014, when 19% of customers were still using it.

As its successor, Windows Vista was released in 2007. As it was designed for faster computers, it ended up leaving a lot of people frustrated.

There were also special cases, such as military computers, which use XP until 2019, exactly 18 years after the official launch. According to Statcounter, only 0.59% of Windows computers currently use XP.

Despite the “affection” with the operating system, it is not recommended to continue running XP for security reasons.

Internet users play by remembering XP

