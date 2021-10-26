With a free week, São Paulo is expecting a return of an ideal attack against Inter | São Paulo

The week free for training may bring some good news to São Paulo: the return of strikers Emiliano Rigoni and Jonathan Calleri. The two are injured and embezzled the team last Sunday, in the defeat to Red Bull Bragantino.

The Argentine pair ran on the CT lawn last week and did a job with the club’s physiotherapy. They even generated an expectation regarding their presence in the last game, but it didn’t materialize.

The hope for a comeback increases this week when São Paulo will have no games. The next appointment will only be next Sunday, at 6:15 pm (GMT), in front of Internacional, in Morumbi, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão.

In an interview with GE, Calleri stated that the swelling in the posterior region of the right thigh suffered in the second half of the derby against Corinthians was not serious. His plan was to return precisely against Colorado.

Calleri trained alongside Rigoni at São Paulo

Rigoni, in turn, had the injury longer, on October 11th. According to the club, the player had a slight strain on his left thigh. São Paulo does not give their players a recovery period, but his presence on the pitch last week is encouraging.

Since coach Rogério Ceni was hired, he still hasn’t had the trio Calleri, Rigoni and Luciano on the field at the same time. However, the coach stated that they can act together.

In Crespo’s final stretch, São Paulo had the three strikers, with Rigoni and Calleri more advanced and Luciano acting more behind, in midfield.

– I think Luciano plays better where he started the game today, as second striker. He only plays on one side, Calleri on the other. He plays on one side, Pablo on the other. It is possible to play Luciano, Calleri and Rigoni together. When Rigoni can train, we’ll see the best way to fit into the team – Ceni said after the loss to Bragantino.

Last Sunday, the coach used Pablo as a starter, but the player had a lost goal with virtually no goalkeeper and was replaced by Marquinhos at the start of the second half.

At 20 min of the 1st half – wrong submission by Pablo do São Paulo against Bragantino

Due to my timing, Pablo can be removed from the team even if Rigoni and Calleri do not return. Marquinhos can gain more chances after the last match.

The Tricolor lives a drama with its attack in this Brasileirão. After 28 rounds, the team holds the negative record for goals in the club’s history. There are only 22 goals, surpassing the 26 of 2013.

After the break in the last Monday, the squad re-appears at the CT of Barra Funda this Tuesday, at 4 pm, to start their preparations to face Internacional.