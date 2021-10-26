With a new readjustment, gasoline should rise 3% at the gas station and pressure inflation in November

The consumer who struggles to fill the car’s tank. THE Petrobras announced new readjustments in the prices of gasoline (7.05%) and diesel (9.15%), which take effect from this Tuesday at the refineries.

For the consumer, however, the readjustment percentage should be a little lower. André Braz, coordinator of the Ibre/FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics) price index, estimates that the increase in gas stations is 3%.

This means that the average price of a liter of gasoline, which was at R$6.361 last week, can go up to R$6.552. The maximum price, which was R$ 7,469, can go up to R$ 7,693.

What will the impact be on inflation?

Although the increase is already starting to hurt the consumer’s pocket from now on, it will only be captured after the November IPCA. “What will be captured by the October IPCA will be very small. The greatest weight for inflation starts in November”, says Braz.

According to Ibre’s estimates, November inflation would be 0.55%. “With this 3% increase for the consumer, this should generate an increase of 0.18 percentage point in official inflation, which should go to 0.73%”, says Braz.

With that, he revised the estimate of the IPCA increase for 2021 from 9.2% to up to 9.5%. As inflation is one of the components used by the Central Bank’s Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) to define the Selic, the expectation is that the next meetings on interest will consider this and future increases in fuels. Today, the Copom is meeting to define the new Selic and the market expects the increase to be up to 1.50 points in the rate, which is currently at 6.25% per year.

But does the impact of inflation stop there?

No. The increase in diesel, by itself, has little direct effect on inflation. The effect happens indirectly.

“Diesel impacts freight costs, energy generation, industrial activity. This indirect impact is more difficult to estimate, but it will weigh on inflation”, says the coordinator of the Ibre price index.

Will there be more fuel boost?

Everything indicates yes. Petrobras’ fuel pricing policy considers the price of oil and the dollar. “The scenario remains favorable for new fuel increases and the devaluation of the real. This readjustment does not put an end to this price escalation. By the end of the year, the consumer should see more increases”, says Braz.

The time of cheap oil seems to have been left behind in the analysis of several institutions. Goldman forecasts $85 a barrel in 2023. Morgan Stanley raised its long-term estimate by $10 to $70 last week, while BNP Paribas estimates oil at nearly $80 in 2023. Other Banks, such as RBC Capital, highlight the prospect of oil being at the beginning of a period of structural rally.

(With Bloomberg)

