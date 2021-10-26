With gasoline at R$8, Bolsonaro doesn’t go very far with just R$400 – 10/25/2021

With the latest increases at Petrobras, the price of a gas cylinder reaches R$135 and a liter of gasoline is approaching R$8 in some parts of the country. The higher transportation cost accelerates inflation, reducing purchasing power. Images of families disputing scraps of food in garbage trucks or fighting over ox bones become more frequent. And, with them, scenes of Bolsonaro talking nonsense to throw smoke in a burning country.

Today, the R$ 400 that he intends to pay as Brazil Aid to 17 million families does not cover a basic food basket in any of the 17 capitals analyzed monthly by Dieese: São Paulo, Porto Alegre, Florianópolis, Rio, Vitória, Campo Grande, Brasília, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte, Goiânia, Fortaleza, Belém, Natal, Recife, Salvador, João Pessoa and Aracaju. And, it seems, the situation will only get worse.

Bolsonaro’s popularity improved when the R$600/R$1,200 emergency aid in the first half of 2020 began to have political effects. The number of people who thought their government was bad and terrible fell from 44% in June 2020 to 32% in December, according to Datafolha.

But then he stopped paying the benefit on the last day of the year, when covid-19 was starting to produce its second (and largest) mountain of dead – today, at 606 thousand. Paulo Guedes and Jair Bolsonaro resumed the aid in April, with a floor of only R$ 150 – which was insufficient to feed the population and, consequently, change the popularity curve.

In the meantime, Guedes pushed aid with his stomach in the name of “fiscal responsibility” and Bolsonaro to “convince” people to return to the streets. In September, his disapproval was 53%, with the impact of inflation pumped in part by the instability brought about by Bolsonaro’s daily coup and, in part, by Guedes’ lack of economic direction.

Considering that the first installment of emergency aid, in 2021, reached 39.1 million families (a number already lower than the number of beneficiaries last year) and that, now, only 17 million will receive the Brazilian Aid of R$ 400, another 22 million will be left to God’s will.

With this, Paulo Guedes’ effort to appear like a person who cares so much about the poor that he even accepts giving up the spending ceiling may, at the limit, stop the decline in his boss’s popularity, but not reverse it. By the way, the Economy Minister is a terrible actor: “Can’t you give another R$30 billion to the weakest in a terrible moment like this?” and “Is anyone here against giving R$400 to the poorest?” were hard to swallow. Whoever has forgotten his statements about maids at Disneyland and the children of janitors at the university, let him believe him.

Apparently, to make an electoral difference, the value would have to be higher and the public too. In this sense, the National Congress can once again come to the aid of Bolsonaro, extending emergency aid for families outside of Auxílio Brasil. And guaranteeing a value of R$500 to R$600 to everyone, which is the minimum in terms of decency right now. Many lawmakers are concerned about the survival of the populace in the midst of the pandemic, others who are just opportunistic, but from the sum, something good may emerge for Jair.

Thus, the “prophecy” of some allies who said that Bolsonaro had to guarantee emergency aid in 2022 to have the vote of the majority of the population, who earn less than two minimum wages, will be fulfilled. Whatever it cost, including ignoring the famine in 2021.

At the beginning of last year, the National Congress ran over Guedes’ shameful proposal for emergency aid of R$ 200 and raised the value. Now you can replay the game. Given that this would be done without raising taxes on the rich, cutting subsidies, and messing with parliamentary amendments, the next president, whoever he is, can govern wreckage.