Without citing CPI and far from protests, Queiroga lectures in Lisbon | Health

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, gave a lecture this Tuesday morning (26) at the University of Lisbon, in Portugal. Without citing the findings of Covid’s CPI report or the criticism the federal government receives for managing the pandemic, Queiroga listed praise for federal actions at an event closed to the public.

Outside, Brazilians organized to display posters against the minister and against Bolsonaro. Queiroga is one of 78 people for whom the CPI suggested the indictment.

In the case of the minister, the CPI report suggests that he be indicted for an epidemic resulting in death and malfeasance.

With more than 604,000 deaths recorded by the disease, Brazil has the second highest number of deaths by Covid in the world – only behind the United States – despite having the 6th largest population in the world.

During the event, after listing initiatives he considers positive, Queiroga said that these achievements are not reported by the traditional media, which he said is committed to “own narratives”.

Queiroga highlighted Brazil’s vaccination program and the service capacity of the Unified Health System (SUS).

Investments in health and beds

The minister stated that Brazil invests the same as the average of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries in health, but admitted that the amount is only reached when considering the investment of the private network, which serves about 25% of the population of Brazil. And government investment in public health is insufficient.

“Disregarding the recent devaluation of our currency, Brazil invests more or less in the average of OECD countries. Brazil has about 9.5%, 10% of GDP spent on health. Of this percentage, half is private investment. (. ..) We have the challenge of expanding public investment, because private investment is directed to 25% of our population,” said Queiroga.

The minister also said that, after having made an investment in the creation of ICU beds, now the government must reduce the available places to avoid a breach in public accounts. “We are disabling it. Brazil does not need 42,000 beds, what we want is to leave it in proportion to the recommendations of the World Health Organization,” said the minister.

On the same trip he will travel to Portugal – from October 25th to 30th – the minister will also travel to the cities of Oxford, Cambridge and London, in the United Kingdom, to visit research institutes and participate in meetings. Queiroga will continue to receive a salary and will be entitled to tickets and per diem while abroad.

According to Portuguese newspapers, after being questioned by students, the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Lisbon (FMUL) justified the invitation as an academic initiative.

“He comes to visit our Faculty, for which reason he was invited, as an academic, to give a lecture, having chosen the topic he understood. The University will always be an open space, without taboos or prejudices”, justified the FMUL.