Without giving details, government announces committee to encourage ‘green projects’ one week before COP26 | Policy

The federal government released this Monday (25) the National Green Growth Program , which systematizes Brazil’s actions in the environmental and sustainable development areas.

Palácio do Planalto and the Ministries of Environment and Economy, responsible for commanding the initiative, did not detail the practical changes included in this program. The initiative should be presented next week at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to the government, the main objectives of the program are “to combine carbon emission reduction, forest conservation and rational use of natural resources with the generation of green jobs and economic growth”.

‘Brazil is already a green power’, says Guedes when launching the National Green Growth Plan

For this, the government says it counts on lines of credit that, together, reach R$ 400 billion for “green projects”. But, according to the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, only about BRL 12 billion (3% of the total value) are new resources.

“The launch is to make clear how Brazil has R$ 400 billion in the green direction. Investments and financing that are quite robust. If you compare other countries in the world, we have a very relevant volume of resources, all of them with some green characteristics. Renewable energies, low-carbon agriculture, ecotourism, forest renewal,” said the minister.

According to the minister, the R$ 12 billion will come from the New Development Bank (NDB), the BRICS bank – a group of emerging countries formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

During the ceremony at the Planalto Palace, President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree creating the Interministerial Committee on Climate Change and Green Growth. According to Leite, the intention is to expand the powers of the government committee that dealt with climate change, adding the themes present in the program presented on Monday.

The way Brazil deals with the devastation of the environment is internationally criticized. The Bolsonaro government has records of environmental destruction, but it uses data to praise its government. During a speech at the United Nations (UN), the president highlighted a 32% drop in deforestation in the Amazon, but did not mention the increase in destruction accumulated during his term.

Ana Flor on Green Growth Plan: ‘Now the government launches a plan for the future, to attract investments’

The government’s announcement generated reactions from entities and organizations that work with the preservation of the environment.

“What is left of this announcement is that the government spoke loud and clear that it has nothing to say and nothing to offer at the climate conference, the government simply signed a decree renaming an interministerial working group. Nothing was said about deforestation, about Brazil’s goals for cutting emissions. Brazil did not talk, for example, about the Amazon Fund, which is a very important thing in international relations. Nothing was said there, it was a huge emptiness”, said the executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, Marcio Astrini.

COP is the acronym for the Conference of the Parties – an annual meeting that brings together 197 nations to discuss climate change and how countries intend to combat it.

The COP is part of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change – an international agreement signed by virtually every country and territory in the world with the aim of reducing the impact of human activity on the climate.

COP26 will be the twenty-sixth meeting since the treaty entered into force in March 1994.

Most countries will submit their emission reduction plans before the conference starts, so it will be possible to assess whether the world is on track to reach the Paris Agreement target. But during the two weeks of COP 26, further announcements of measures are expected.

Some are expected to be quite technical, including rules that are still needed to implement the Paris Agreement, for example.

The list of other ads may include:

faster switch to electric car use

accelerate the elimination of coal energy

cut less trees

protect more people from the impacts of climate change by financing, for example, coastal defense systems against adverse weather events

Around 25,000 people are expected in Glasgow, including world leaders, negotiators and journalists. Thousands of activists and companies will also participate in events and carry out protests. The Extinction Rebellion group, for example, is demanding an immediate end to the use of fossil fuels.