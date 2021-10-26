Without hitting the net for 10 games, Marinho lives the worst fast for Santos in a delicate moment | saints

One of Santos’ main players, Marinho is experiencing the biggest goal drought since he arrived at the club. The striker hasn’t hit the net for Peixe in the Brazilian Championship for 10 games.

The last time Marinho scored a goal was in a 3-2 loss to Palmeiras, on July 10, in the 11th round. Since then, the striker has not scored more. Of the 10 matches, in nine the player was a starter and only did not play for 90 minutes in the draw with Sport, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão.

During this period, shirt 11 was also out of six games. Against Chapecoense, he was suspended for the third yellow card. In the duels against Corinthians, Fortaleza, Internacional, Flamengo and Cuiabá, the attacker was injured.

Read more about Santos:

+ Rueda meets with cast leaders

+ Santos seeks solutions to avoid falling

1 of 2 Marinho observes Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Marinho observes Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Despite the fast, Marinho is still the top scorer of the squad in the current season. In 35 games, the striker has scored seven goals. Just ahead of him is Kaio Jorge, who scored eight goals in 28 matches before moving to Italy’s Juventus.

Even without scoring goals, the athlete has been looking for the game and being targeted by opponents. Until the match against América-MG, he was the most hunted player in the entire Brazilian Championship.

In addition, Marinho is also the top finisher in the cast. In 20 matches, there have been 47 submissions by the striker. An average of 2.35 shots for goal. In Brasileirão, there were four goals scored. Shirt 11 has needed 8.5 submissions to break the net.