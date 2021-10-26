Without influence, government shows weakness in getting China to lift embargo on meat

the minister Teresa Cristina only last week did he say he was thinking of going to China. the chancellor Carlos France only in the last week did he talk to the Chinese minister of foreign affairs. Platitudes.

They should have done this before and more forcefully, given the evidence, for weeks, that the embargo on imports of beef, which has already covered 51 days since the cases of Crazy Cow atypical, it is a blatant mix of retaliation for the Brazilian government’s common criticisms and a commercial strategy to drive down prices.

Money Times was the first to draw attention to these facts, as late as September 27, and the own Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Map), confirmed, two days later (a week after the consultation), that it could do little.

Brazilian diplomacy needed to pay to see the real Chinese intention, even if everyone already knew, trying to exert some form of pressure.

But the current Brazil, with no international weight, and knowing the loss of any influence that one day it may have had with the China, steps on eggs as a sign of weakness.

The most that Minister Carlos França, of Foreign Affairs, achieved with his partner Wang Yi, on the resumption of purchases, was that the matter will be “quickly resolved”.

And lacking anything else to say, to explain it better to the market, Itamaraty preferred Twitter for this comment.

If the minister no longer has her bags packed, she may not even need to go anymore.

This Monday, already at night in China, maybe there was nothing new, but it should have sometime in the next few days. Because, not bad, the country cannot be much more fearful without Brazilian beef.

But until then, the ox, which is already at BRL 260 in São Paulo, and below BRL 250 in Mato Grosso, in constant melting, may get worse and the refrigerators they won’t be able to sign up prices when the situation normalizes.

Chinese demand will be slow, unhurried, while trade with other suppliers flows and more pork is produced in the domestic park.