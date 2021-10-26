Women’s Health: More than a thousand procedures are performed on Pink October D-Day

The City of Caçador, through the Health Department, carried out 1,149 procedures during the D-Day of October Pink. Of these, 336 women underwent cervical cytopathological examination.

“We had a positive number, as many people took part of their day to take care of their health. However, unfortunately many women did not take the preventive. Therefore, we ask the women who have not yet taken the exam this year, to go to a Basic Health Unit closer to their neighborhood and do it”, emphasizes the nurse and coordinator of Primary Care, Marjuri Sgarbossa.

During the action, rapid tests for HIV, syphilis, hepatitis C and B were also carried out (445); medical consultations (145), dental procedures (220), among others.

“We are carrying out these actions, so that preventive exams are carried out, as we know that health care must always be prioritized. Therefore, we ask once again, do not leave it for tomorrow, do the preventive exam today”, concludes the secretary of Health, Roberto Marton.

The preventive performance, in extended hours, from 5 pm to 8 pm, continues this week. Check the schedule through the link:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Rs7pYtGW38VrgwypK6C02PhYZW2UeKme/view?usp=sharing