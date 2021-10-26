World ‘failed’ with the coronavirus pandemic, says WHO report

A year and a half after the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, the world continues to show an insufficient response and does not learn from its mistakes, warned on Tuesday (26) an independent body created by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank.

“If the first year of the covid-19 pandemic was defined by a collective failure to take preparation seriously and act quickly on the basis of science, the second was marked by deep inequalities and a failure of governments to understand our interdependence and act as a result,” states a report by the Global Readiness Monitoring Board (GPMB).

The pandemic has revealed an “unequal, divided and irresponsible” world, says the body’s report published in Berlin, at a time when the number of deaths by covid-19 is approaching five million, according to the AFP balance sheet.

Taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly related to covid-19, the WHO estimates that the total number of deaths can be two to three times higher.

Of the more than six billion doses of vaccines administered in the world, only 1.4% were applied in poor countries, denounced at the beginning of the month the director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo Iweala.

“The scientific progress during covid-19, especially the speed of vaccine development, is a source of pride,” says GPMB co-chair Elhadj As Sy in the report’s preface.

“However, we should feel a deep shame at the multiple tragedies, such as the accumulation of vaccines, the devastating shortage of oxygen in low-income countries, the generation of children deprived of education, the disintegration of economies and the fragility of health systems” , completed the Senegalese, a specialist in humanitarian aid.

The millions of deaths caused by the pandemic “are neither normal nor acceptable, but regrettably there is little evidence that we have learned the correct lessons from this pandemic,” he said.

The GPMB stated in 2020 that the pandemic had already revealed the extent to which the world was not well prepared for such disasters, despite warnings that major epidemics were inevitable.