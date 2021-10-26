Xbox may be developing ‘Shaolin’ action RPG

A new action RPG may be being developed for the Xbox with an anime-inspired aesthetic. The information was revealed by insiders, who claim that the game is being produced by the Brass Lion Entertainment studio.

According to Windows Central, the title will be a third-person RPG, with support for up to four players in multiplayer, and a focus on physical combat. The project would be referred to internally as Shaolin. The veracity of the information was reinforced by journalist Jeff Grub, who spoke about the potential new game on his podcast.

The site claims that the game will have a campaign with a total duration of about 24 hours, with content updates being released for seasons. Players will be able to explore the game in search of new weapons, equipment and general loot, with procedurally randomly generated dungeons. Furthermore, Shaolin should have special events made to order.

Although relatively new, the Brass Lion studio features game industry veterans such as founder Bryna Dabby Smith, who helped in the development of Sleeping Dogs; co-founder Manveer Heir, who worked on Mass Effect; and Rashad Redic, who was involved in the production of Skyrim and fallout. the soundtrack of Shaolin would be under the command of the hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

Little is known about the project, but according to a job listing from Brass Lion Entertainment the studio is hiring professionals to work on a game for “the new generation of consoles and PC”.

if Shaolin actually get off the ground — possibly with another title — the game is likely to be added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog.