Xiaomi will launch something “beyond smartphones” during an event in Brazil

With an event scheduled for October 28th, Xiaomi has already confirmed that the 11 Lite 5G NE will be the big attraction of the day, arriving in the country with a new intermediate chip, thin, light and colorful body, but it seems that this will not be the only one launch of the day.

On its social networks the manufacturer presented another teaser highlighting that the launch of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will be accompanied by “other news besides smartphones”, but the image does not suggest what we can expect.

(Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

With the launch of the new Amazfit GTS 3, GTR 3 and GTR 3 Pro in Brazil Earlier this week, the company is unlikely to take a moment to talk about the new smart watches — although it’s not impossible.

In addition to smartphones

There are rumors that Xiaomi may very soon introduce the new Redmi Watch 2 with square design and straight sides. With another event scheduled for the same October 28th in China, we don’t know if the device will be presented simultaneously in both countries or just in China.

Redmi Watch’s successor to be announced in China (Image: Press Release/Xiaomi)

There is also a possibility to launch new accessories and connected devices for smart home, but for now there are no guarantees of what we can expect.

Xiaomi’s event in China takes place at 4:30 am local time — at 8:00 pm on October 27 in Brazil — and will be dedicated to the announcement of the Redmi Note 11 line.

Xiaomi’s event in Brazil takes place on October 28 at 1:00 pm (Brasilia time).

Source: Xiaomi