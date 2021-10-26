XP raises target price to Equatorial (EQTL3) and neutral recommendation to buy, incorporating recent acquisitions

XP Investimentos revised its neutral buy recommendation for Equatorial’s share (EQTL3), with a target price of R$30, against a target price of R$24 in the last report, incorporating all of the company’s recent acquisitions. The new target corresponds to a potential increase of 25% compared to the close of Monday (25).

In a report, signed by analysts Victor Burke and Maíra Maldonado, XP Investimentos highlights that the company does not give any indication of a retreat in its pace when it comes to acquisitions.

That’s because while opportunities in energy distributors may seem scarce, the company’s recent entry into the sanitation sector has shown that other infrastructure targets are also at play.

Due to its expertise, XP believes that Equatorial has a strong advantage to be captured in CEEE, good communication with ANEEL that can yield a better-than-expected result in the CEA tariff review and other manageable cost savings (PMSO ).

The broker also sees an attractive 8.6% real rate of return (IRR) for Equatorial at current market prices.

In addition, analysts point out that, in the energy distribution segment, companies are naturally protected against inflation.

“That’s because Portion B of the energy tariff, which includes costs manageable by the distributor (operating costs, depreciation rate, investment remuneration and other revenues), are readjusted by inflation rates in the annual tariff readjustments. The other components of the energy tariff, Parcel A and taxes, are just a transfer and do not impact Equatorial’s profitability”, they assess.

Looking at non-core investments, all transmission lines are fully operational and investment in sanitation has a lower risk profile given: (i) Equatorial’s partnership with a private player with experience in the sector; (ii) the low complexity of the investments when considering the flat topography of the land; and (iii) potential commercial synergies to be explored among Amapá’s distribution and sanitation customers.

“In addition, the company has been vocal in the past of a potential investment in the gas generation segment, so we could expect further diversification at any time. In short, we see the diversification of revenues as positive, while at the same time introducing more resilience to its growth profile”, they point out.

