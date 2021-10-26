YouTube Removes Live From Bolsonaro With Lie About Covid Vaccine And AIDS And Suspends Channel For One Week | Technology

The video platform’s decision took place in the early evening of Monday (25) after Facebook took the same content off the air. Por sua vez, o Twitter sinalizou post de Bolsonaro contendo a mesma mentira, mas manteve link no ar.

YouTube said the post was removed by violate your medical misinformation guidelines about Covid-19 by claiming that vaccines do not reduce the risk of contracting the disease and that they cause other infectious diseases.

VICTIMS OF NEGACIONISM: Adriana’s mother only read fake news, Rodrigo lost his father after he self-medicated; read 4 reports in the g1 special series

Adriana’s mother only read fake news, Rodrigo lost his father after he self-medicated; read 4 reports in the g1 special series Remember: other cases where social media removed posts from Bolsonaro

See YouTube press release, in full:

“We removed a video from Jair Bolsonaro’s channel for violating our medical misinformation guidelines about COVID-19 by claiming that vaccines do not reduce the risk of contracting the disease and that they cause other infectious diseases. guidance from local and global health authorities, and we update our policies as guidance changes. We apply our policies consistently across the platform, regardless of who the creator is or what their political opinion is.”

Under YouTube rules, a channel receives an alert if it breaks a rule for the first time. The platform had sent an alert to Bolsonaro in July that did not result in a direct suspension of the channel.

With the removal of the live with the lie about vaccine and AIDS this Monday, he received the first warning (strike), a term that YouTube uses to indicate that the measure will result in a punishment for the canel.

According to the video platform guidelines, the first warning (strike) prevents a channel from performing actions such as uploading videos and broadcasting live for a week.

AIDS and vaccine: understand why Facebook took Bolsonaro’s live off the air

UK confirms news is false

Sought by g1, the UK Department of Health and Welfare claims the publication is from a website that propagates “fake news” and conspiracy theories and says the story is not true.

The false news mentioned by Bolsonaro was posted on the conspiracy website beforeitnews.com, which publishes text saying that vaccines track those vaccinated and that millions of people have died from the vaccines.

Brazilian Medical Association: speeches about vaccine and AIDS are ‘unacceptable’

Zahraa Vindhani, communications officer for the UK Health Security Agency, added that “Covid-19 vaccines do not cause AIDS” and that “AIDS is caused by HIV.”

Researchers heard by g1 they also refute the ideas contained in the fake publication (learn more here).

President Jair Bolsonaro’s speeches about the vaccine will be included in Covid’s CPI, said the commission’s vice president, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), to GloboNews this Monday morning.

In the video below, see Valdo Cruz’s comment on the subject: