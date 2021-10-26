‘Zara zerou’: Procon-SP notifies store by racist code about customers discovered in Ceará – Country

The code “Zara zeroed“, discovered by the Civil Police of Ceará (PC-CE) in an investigation into racism at the clothing store, motivated the Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation of São Paulo (Procon-SP) to notify the company this Monday (25). THE Zara do Brasil Ltda you have until next Wednesday (27) to explain yourself.

The expression, according to police investigations, served to guide the store staff when customers with a pattern considered “suspicious” were identified. According to investigations, they were targets of the alert “Zara zerou” black people and judged as “badly dressed”.

Procon-SP requested that Zara inform its employee training policy, in order to discover measures adopted in relation to “awareness, prevention, diversity programs, inclusion and combating racism and discrimination of any gender”.

Last Wednesday (20th), one day after discovering the existence of the code, Zara sent a note to Northeast Diary stating that “denies the existence of a supposed code to discriminate customers”.

Zara rejects any form of racism, which must be treated with the utmost seriousness in all areas. Zara Brasil has more than 1,800 people of different races and ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientation, religion and culture. Zara is a company that does not tolerate any type of discrimination and for which diversity, multiculturalism and respect are inherent values ​​and inseparable from the corporate culture.”.

Racism against Ceará delegate

The “Zara Zerou” came to light last week, when the PC-CE indicted Bruno Filipe Simões Antônio, manager of the Zara store in Fortaleza, for racism against the delegate Ana Paula Barroso, who was expelled from the establishment under the allegation of being with the mask down, while white and blonde people circulated normally.

About the case, the São Paulo Procon pointed out that the store must “provide clarification on the measures taken with the employees and collaborators who carried out the approach, as well as for further assistance to the customer”.

The general delegate of PC-CE, Sérgio Pereira, reports that witnesses (among former and current employees of Zara) reported, during testimony, that the code “Zara zerou” was triggered in the store’s loudspeaker when a non-standard customer entered desired by the store, which could put security at risk.

According to Procon-SP, Zara must also disclose which security and surveillance mechanisms are used in the chain of stores throughout Brazil.

Notification in Santa Catarina

Last Thursday (21st), the Santa Catarina Procon notified Zara’s unit in Florianópolis, at Villa Romana Shopping, about the “Zara Zerou”. Information is from the portal Total NSC.

The objective is to find out if the discriminatory code has ever been used in the store, in addition to checking if there has been any report of racism in the place.

Villa Romana’s Zara has ten days to manifest.