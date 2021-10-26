‘Zara zerou’: store is notified by Procon-SP after accusation of racist code per unit in Fortaleza

RIO — Procon-SP notified Zara do Brasil in the face of the accusation that a unit of the store in Fortaleza would have used a code, through the sound alert “Zara zerou”, to warn employees when “non-standard” customers entered the establishment . The rule was valid, according to witnesses heard by the Civil Police of Ceará, for black people who would be “badly dressed”. The same establishment was the target of investigation for racism after discrimination against black clients.

“From then on, this person was accompanied by the employees, not to be assisted, but in that situation of uninterrupted surveillance. Because she left the client profile and started to be treated as a suspect profile,” said delegate Sérgio Pereira in press conference last Tuesday.

With the notification, the agency asks the company to explain the case of discrimination against delegate Ana Paula Barroso, who was prevented from staying at the store in September. The episode resulted in the indictment for racism against the Portuguese Bruno Filipe Simões Antônio, 32, who occupied the position of manager.

The company must send a response to Procon-SP, including information on the measures taken with the employees and collaborators who carried out the approach, as well as for further assistance to the client, until this Wednesday, the 27th.

Zara must also send data on the training policy applied to its employees and demonstrate what measures it adopts in relation to awareness, prevention, diversity programs, inclusion and combating racism and discrimination of any gender, in addition to indicating the security mechanisms and surveillance used in its network of stores.





In a statement about the case involving the delegate, Zara stated that it is “a company that does not tolerate any type of discrimination and for which diversity, multiculturalism and respect are inherent and inseparable values ​​of the corporate culture”.

Images analyzed by the Forensic Investigation of the State of Ceará (Pefoce) and by the Department of Police Intelligence (DIP) of the PC-CE demonstrate the indictee’s discriminatory attitude. The store’s internal circuit shows the differential treatment given to the victim. In the video, it is possible to see when she is expelled, and, minutes before, the same employee attended to a client who was not wearing the mask correctly. Other similar situations were filmed, in which white clients were not approached to use the mask correctly.

To have access to the visual material, it was necessary to comply with a search warrant and seizure of the store’s electronic equipment, which took place on September 19th. The warrant was requested by the Civil Police after the store refused to provide the material, as according to a Zara employee, an evaluation of the store’s legal department would be necessary and, only after this analysis, would feedback be given on the availability of the recordings made by the cameras .

The Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense of the State of Ceará (SSPDS/CE) highlighted that the manager’s conduct fell within article 5 of the Racial Crimes Law – for “refusing, preventing access to commercial establishments, refusing to serve, serve or receive customer or buyer”, with penalty of imprisonment of one to three years.

As for the store, the police informed that it may be held liable in the civil sphere for moral damages, since in article 932, item III of the Civil Code, it says that “the employer or principal, by their employees, is responsible for civil reparation , servants and agents, in the performance of the work they are responsible for, or because of it”.

Read Zara’s note on the case below:

“Zara Brasil, which did not have access to the police authority’s report until it was released in the media, wants to say that it will collaborate with the authorities to clarify that the store’s performance during the Covid-19 pandemic is based on the application of protection protocols health, since the government decree in force establishes the mandatory use of masks in public environments. Any other interpretation not only departs from reality but also does not reflect the company’s policy. races and ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientation, religion and culture Zara is a company that does not tolerate any type of discrimination and for which diversity, multiculturalism and respect are inherent and inseparable values ​​of corporate culture. any form of racism, which must be fought with the utmost seriousness in all aspects”.