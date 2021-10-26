Zé Vaqueiro gets married and doesn’t invite his mother to the ceremony

Together for two years, parents of one boy and waiting for another, Ingra Soares and Joe Cowboy they made the union official and said “yes” on Monday, October 25, in Fortaleza, in the capital of Ceará. With the sound of “Pra Sonhar”, the singer entered the ceremony. Already Ingra Soares walked up to the groom to the sound of “Shallow Now.” The Pernambuco native had to be supported with a handkerchief to wipe the tears at the bride’s entrance.

The foot-singer declared himself to his beloved, at the altar, and wept even more.

“Before I met you, you know I couldn’t even express myself. To put out what I have inside my heart, but today there will be no words to say how much I love you, how you will always be the love of my life. Blessing that God sent to me and I’ll never know how to give thanks”, he said. Joe.

The artist still thanks his beloved and promised to love her forever: “He gave me a wonderful family, a wonderful son, Nicolly who is a daughter to me. Thank you for everything you’ve done, everything you’ve given up, everything you’ve faced with me hand in hand. And never let me lower my head even when I didn’t believe me, you did. I promise to love you all my life, even in other lives. I am fulfilled in having you by my side”, he said.

The couple left the altar in the sun of the forró classic, “Meu Mel”, a hit in the voice of Marquinhos Moura.

FRIENDS PRESENT, MOTHER ABSENT

the celebration of Joe Cowboy and ingra was honored by friends such as forrozeiros Xand Airplane and Joe Cantor, in addition to family members of the couple, were present at the wedding. Not all…

In a live that broadcast the ceremony, Nara de Sa Marcolino, mother of Joe Cowboy, revealed that she was not invited to her son’s wedding ceremony. And he said he would have liked to go to the party.

“If I knew, I would have gone”, she said, who also published emojis with a crying face. “May God bless my son. If you had invited me I would have gone”, insisted the singer’s mother.

Thinking I was slow because I forgot to tell my mother about the jobs at the agency, until I saw Zé vaqueiro, who got married and forgot to call his mother 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃— fidels (@clarichamaya) October 26, 2021

Until the end of this article, the pisseiro singer had not commented on his mother’s absence from his marriage. It is worth mentioning that three days before the ceremony, Nara made a publication for her daughter-in-law’s birthday. Ingra Soares does not follow her husband’s mother on social media.

A netizen commented that it was the bride who didn’t let her husband invite her mother. He emphasized that “Joseph has always been family” but obeys the woman.

Climo…

this man who commented in a post about Zé Vaqueiro not having invited his mother to his own wedding really knows and is even followed by him pic.twitter.com/MAbNpwXiD6— lavs 🌙 ex niklauschreave (@leclercstars) October 26, 2021

DJ IVIS AT THE PARTY?

Whoever said that Internet users let something pass, lied! The joke came as soon as pictures of Zé Vaque’s wedding guests started circulating on the web. In one of them, Xand Airplane and the children pose with the bride and groom. And behold the striking resemblance of Enzo Temoteo, heir of the forró magnate, with DJ Ivis, stole the show.

See reactions from internet users!

The son of xand aviao is the face of Dj ivis vei has like ñ kkkkkkkk— Jotavê👽 (@eujoaovictorr_) October 25, 2021

