Zé Vaqueiro gets married in Fortaleza, and the singer’s mother causes live when she reveals that she wasn’t invited

Oh the love! Ingra Soares and José Jackson, known as Zé Vaqueiro, finally exchanged rings in a private religious ceremony, held this Monday (25th) in Fortaleza. The event, which was entirely planned by the artist, was attended by famous people, family and friends of the couple, but was marked by a controversy – the absence of the groom’s mother, Nara de Sá Marcolino.

In a live of the ceremony on social media, Nara revealed that she was not, in fact, invited to the wedding. “If I knew, I would have gone”, she declared, who then used sad crying emojis, symbolizing that she was hurt by what had happened. “May God bless my son. If you had invited me, I would have gone”, completed Nara in the comment section of the broadcast.

Who accompanied the artist to the altar was his grandmother, Leônidas de Sá. According to Keila Jimenez, from R7, the reason for the exclusion of Nara from the happy day would have been past grievances between mother and child – born and raised in Ouricuri, in the Pernambuco hinterland. Zé Vaqueiro previously revealed that his mother, who is a forró singer, did not leave the stage when she was pregnant.

Continues after Advertising

After birth, he was then raised by his grandmother and had little contact with his mother. Vaqueiro always considered his grandmother his real mother and greatest supporter of his career, but he never abandoned Nara financially. The singer spent more than a year without seeing his mother and they only got closer again after Zé Vaqueiro achieved national success.

The wedding

Together for just over two years, the parents of 11-month-old Daniel Martin were thrilled to see the little one carry the rings down the aisle alongside his sister, 10-year-old Nicolle, Ingra’s daughter from an old relationship. All the details of the night were chosen by Zé, who organized the super event in just 15 days – with classic decoration, the king of the piseiro hired a ceremonialist and surprised the whole family. Only the choice of the dress and clothes for the children was left to the bride, who bet on a look all worked in lace.

During her vows, Ingra recalled the day she met her lover and even addressed the age difference between the two – Zé is 22 years old, while the brunette is 31. “On September 7, 2019, I left home to work. I didn’t know I would find the love of my life, otherwise I would have dressed in better clothes. When I looked at you I said ‘God, I’m here feeling something very different for this guy. I need to find him again. If I feel the same way kissing him, it’s love’”, Soares recalled.

She then continued. “After 29 years, I managed to identify what love is. You are the love. I had to come before you, because everything God had already prepared. Some experiences prepared us for us to get here. If tomorrow all this passes, I’ll be by your side because I love you. Daniel has completely completed our life”, the bride melted.

Continues after Advertising

The king of the piseiro, on the other hand, thanked his beloved for the companionship throughout their time together and also for giving her a family. “Before I met you, I didn’t even know how to speak, express myself, put out what I have inside my heart. But today there will be no shortage of words to say how much I love you, how much you are and will always be important, special, and the love of my life. You were an angel, a blessing that God sent to me”, said Zé, moved.

The declarations of love did not stop there. “I had the opportunity to meet you, who gave me a son, a wonderful family, and also Nicolle, who is like a daughter to me. Thank you so much for everything you gave up and faced with me hand in hand. Thanks for never letting me hang my head, even when I didn’t believe me. I promise to love you for the rest of my life, because every day I am happy and fulfilled to have a woman like you by my side”, added.

In a chat with columnist Leo Dias, from ‘Metrópoles’, the couple talked about the defining moment and Zé Vaqueiro shared the emotion of seeing Ingra all in white. “Seeing the woman of my life dressed as a bride and saying ‘yes’, in front of people so important and special to me, is more than a dream. I hope that God will increasingly bless our harmony and unity”, declared the voice of ‘I’m Afraid’.

Continues after Advertising

Ingra, in turn, spoke about the importance of the ceremony. “We always insisted that everything that happened in our lives was something special and at this moment it couldn’t be different. That’s what our love is, it’s unique”, said the brunette. Cute! Several clicks of the wedding were shared on the guests’ social networks, check it out:

According to Quem, the couple’s honeymoon will be very short – that’s because the singer should travel with Xand Avião, starting this Friday (29), for shows in Caicó (RN) and Rio de Janeiro.