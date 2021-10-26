Zé Vaqueiro gets married in Fortaleza. See photos!

Zé Vaqueiro and his wife, Ingra Soares, got married at the church early this Monday (25/10), in Fortaleza, in a private ceremony. In the column Leo Dias, the singer spoke about the emotion of seeing his wife dressed in white.

“Seeing the woman of my life dressed as a bride and saying ‘yes’, in front of people so important and special to me, is more than a dream. I hope that God will increasingly bless our harmony and unity”, commented Zé.

Ingra and José Jackson, known as Zé Vaqueiro, have been together for just over two years. They are parents of 11-month-old Daniel and live together in a mansion, also located in Fortaleza. She is also the mother of 10-year-old Nicolly from a previous relationship.

The wedding was classically decorated and was organized in 15 days. The king of the pisser insisted on hiring a ceremonialist and doing all the surprises for the family. He left to his wife only the choice of dress and clothes for his son, Daniel, and his stepdaughter, Nicolly.

“We always insisted that everything that happened in our lives was something special and at this moment it couldn’t be different. That’s what our love is, it’s unique,” ​​concluded Ingra.

The couple celebrates the special date in a private ceremony, restricted to friends and family. Check out images:

