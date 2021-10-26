Zuckerberg put growth above security and bowed to the Communist Party of Vietnam – Link

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook

Last year, Mark Zuckerberg was faced with a choice: heed the ruling Vietnamese Communist Party’s demands to censor anti-government dissidents or risk being removed from one of Facebook’s most lucrative Asian markets.

In the United States, the technology CEO defends freedom of expression, and is reluctant to remove even malicious and fake content from the platform. But in Vietnam, supporting the free speech rights of people who question government leaders could come at considerable cost in a country where the social network earns more than $1 billion in revenue a year, according to a 2018 estimate. of Amnesty International.

So Zuckerberg personally decided that Facebook would comply with Hanoi’s demands, according to three people familiar with the decision, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe the company’s internal discussions. In January, before the party congress in Vietnam, Facebook significantly increased its censorship of “anti-state” posts, giving the government almost complete control over the platform, according to local activists and free speech advocates.

Zuckerberg’s role in the Vietnam decision, which was previously undisclosed, exemplifies his relentless determination to ensure Facebook’s dominance, sometimes at the expense of its stated values, according to interviews with more than a dozen former employees. That ethos has been criticized by a series of allegations filed as complaints to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen.

While it’s not clear whether the SEC will take the case or take action against the CEO individually, the allegations made by Frances undoubtedly pose the biggest challenge to Zuckerberg’s relentless leadership over the most powerful social networking company on Earth. Experts say the SEC – which has the power to ask for testimony, fine him and even remove him as president – will likely dig deep into what he knew and when. While his direct point of view is rarely visible in documents, people who worked with Zuckerberg say his fingerprints are everywhere.

In particular, Zuckerberg made numerous decisions and made observations that demonstrated a hard-line devotion to free speech. Even in Vietnam, the company says the choice to censor is justified “to ensure that our services remain available to the millions of people who depend on them every day,” according to a statement sent to the Washington Post.

Frances has referenced Zuckerberg’s public statements at least 20 times in her SEC complaints, claiming that the CEO’s unique power and unrivaled level of control over Facebook mean he has ultimate responsibility for a host of damages to society. The documents she presented appear to contradict the CEO on a number of issues, including the platform’s impact on children’s mental health, whether her algorithms contribute to the polarization, and how much hate speech they detect around the world.

For example, Zuckerberg last year declared before Congress that the company removes 94% of the hate speech it finds — but internal documents show that its researchers estimated the company was removing less than 5% of the hate speech on Facebook. In March, Zuckerberg told Congress that it was “not clear at all” whether social media polarizes people, although Facebook’s own researchers have repeatedly identified that it does.

The documents – revealed to the SEC and presented to Congress in a written form by Frances’ lawyer – were obtained and verified by a consortium of media outlets, including the Washington Post.

In her congressional testimony, Frances repeatedly accused Zuckerberg of putting growth above the common good, a claim that was repeated in interviews with former employees.

“The ghost of Zuckerberg hangs over everything the company does,” said Brian Boland, a former vice president of partnerships and marketing who left the company in 2020 after beginning to believe the platform was polarizing society. “She is completely guided by him.”

Dani Lever, a Facebook spokesman, denied that the decisions taken by Zuckerberg “cause harm”, saying the allegation was based on “selected documents, misinterpreted and devoid of any context”.

“We have no commercial or moral incentive to do anything other than give as many people as much of a positive experience as possible,” she said. “Like any platform, we are constantly making difficult decisions between free speech and harmful speech, security and other issues, and we don’t make those decisions based on anything – we rely on input from our teams as well as external experts in the field to deal with them. But it’s always better to leave it to elected leaders to make these social guidelines, which is why we’ve spent many years advocating for Congress to pass updated Internet regulations. “

Facebook has previously taken steps to prevent Zuckerberg from being held individually. In 2019, as the company faced a record $5 billion fine from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for privacy breaches related to Cambridge Analytica, the political consulting firm that collected profile data for tens of millions of social network users, Facebook negotiated to protect Zuckerberg from direct liability. Internal documents with instructions from Facebook revealed that the tech giant was willing to abandon settlement negotiations and fight in court if the agency insisted on pursuing the CEO. /TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA