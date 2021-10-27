100 days away from the Winter Olympics, Brazil has three places guaranteed | winter Olympics

With 100 days of the Beijing Winter Olympics, scheduled to start on February 4, 2022, Brazil has only three places guaranteed for the event, but this number is expected to increase significantly in the coming months, with the holding of several pre-Olympic competitions . Currently, the country has three certain spots in cross country skiing and has not yet defined the names of the representatives.

In the 2018 Olympics, in South Korea, Brazil broke the record in the participation of athletes, with 13, in addition to two reserves in bobsled, in seven different sports. The expectation is that Brazil will approach or even surpass this number.

1 of 4 Jaqueline Mourão at the 2018 Olympics — Photo: Raphael Andriolo Jaqueline Mourão at the 2018 Olympics — Photo: Raphael Andriolo

Jaqueline Mourão was the athlete who scored the most points for Brazil to get two places for women’s cross country. She is practically confirmed in Beijing, which would put her in the event for the fifth time in a row. As she still has three participations in the summer Olympics in mountain bike cycling, she will have competed in eight editions, an absolute record for the country. In men’s, there are at least five Brazilian athletes in the fight for the only confirmed place for the country.

Bobsled, skeleton, alpine skiing, free-style skiing, snowboarding and speed skating still have chances to have Brazilians classified, with several athletes competing in pre-Olympic tournaments until January of next year, when all places will be defined.

2 of 4 Nicole Silveira closed the Skeleton World Championship in 17th — Photo: Martin Rose /Getty Images Nicole Silveira closed the Skeleton Worlds 17th — Photo: Martin Rose /Getty Images

At the bobsled, the Brazilian team has been in the United States since the beginning of the month for a series of trainings and competitions in search of an Olympic spot. Pilot Edson Bindilatti is confident in the spot. In the female, Marina Tuono has good possibilities in the monobob, which is the competition for one person only in the sled. At the skeleton, Nicole Silveira, who did very well at this year’s Worlds, finishing in 17th place, is also favorite for a spot in the Olympics via the world rankings.

At the moguls skiing, freestyle skiing, Sabrina Cass, world junior champion in 2019, has great chances of qualifying via the world ranking. At the slopestyle and halfpipe, also freestyle skiing, Dominic Bowler has a spot on the way, but he needs some points in the world rankings in the stages that will run until January. At the male alpine skiing, the country must also get a place in Beijing. At the moment, there are three names in the fight: Chris Holm, Valentino Caputti and Michel Macedo.

3 of 4 Sabrina Cass has a good chance of an Olympic spot — Photo: Tom Pennington /Getty Images Sabrina Cass has good chances for an Olympic spot — Photo: Tom Pennington /Getty Images

At the snowboard, Noah Bethonico, only 17 years old, needs to score in the world rankings to fight for an Olympic place, in addition to being the top 30 in a stage of the World Cup, something he has not yet achieved in his career. It ranks 49th as the best position in life. Augustinho Teixeira, 16, has chances in halfpipe and slopestyle, having as the highest result the 24th place in the Halfpipe World Championship.

THE speed skating may have Brazilian participation for the first time in history. Larissa Paes, in women’s, and João Victor da Silva, in men’s, managed to compete in the stages of the World Cup, which are worth points in the classification ranking for Beijing. The score to be achieved is high, in addition to the obligation to make a minimum time in the 1500 meter race. Events will be in November and December.