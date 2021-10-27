12th gen Intel Core i9 may outperform M1 Max, indicates leak | plates

The future Core i9 12900HK, Intel’s top-of-the-line 12th generation processor, can come in with superior performance when compared to AMD’s Ryzen and Apple’s new M1 Max. Apple’s maker introduced the chip alongside its MacBook Pro notebook and AirPods 3 headset on October 18th. On the occasion, the M1 Pro component was also presented.

According to information from the site wccftech from benchmarks, Intel’s CPU would be able to outperform Apple’s chips both in single-thread (when the task is performed by only one core) and in multi-thread (scenario in which all cores are used). As this is a leak, the numbers are not official and may not be confirmed.

🏆 VOTE: What is the best notebook of 2021?

1 of 3 New 12th generation Intel could end up surpassing Intel’s new M1 Max — Photo: Disclosure/Intel New 12th generation Intel may end up surpassing Intel’s new M1 Max — Photo: Disclosure/Intel

The scores obtained by the new Core i9 were registered via Geekbench and they indicate 1,851 points in the single core exercise, beating the M1 Max, capable of reaching 1,785. In the test with all cores powered, the i9 would reach 13,256 points against 12,753 of the M1 Max. Considering the Ryzen 9 5980HX, top of the line from AMD, the differences are even bigger: the unit reaches 1,506 and 8,217 points, respectively.

If these margins are confirmed, Intel could regain the position of manufacturer of the fastest laptop processors in the world. Apple will be left with the likely victory in energy efficiency, as the new 12th generation Intel is unlikely to outperform Apple’s ARMs in performance vs. energy consumption.

2 out of 3 MacBook Pro 2021 with Apple’s chip promises the fastest speed in the world — Photo: Press Release/Apple MacBook Pro 2021 with Apple’s chip promises the fastest speed in the world — Photo: Press Release/Apple

Although benchmarks are synthetic performance tests and may end up a little far from the everyday life of each user, it is possible to draw some parallels. Single-core tests are representative of the level of performance that the user can find using productivity applications such as the Office suite. Multi-core processing, on the other hand, is comparable to more demanding tasks like more specialized professional software and games.

Intel’s Alder Lake architecture is a significant gamble by the manufacturer in the effort to regain space after the rise of the M1 — which ousted Intel from being a processor supplier to Apple after nearly a decade — and even AMD’s Ryzen.

Among the highlights, the new architecture will promote designs in which a processor will have cores with different performance levels, copying the solution used in smartphones ARM processors for many years, something that includes the M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max.

3 of 3 New Core i9 would be faster than the M1 Max and the latest generation Ryzen 9 — Photo: Playback/Wccftech New Core i9 would be faster than the M1 Max and the latest generation Ryzen 9 — Photo: Playback/Wccftech

A chip like the Core i9 12900HK could add two high-performance cores — used in high-demand situations — and another 12 low-power ones, indicated to work when the level of demand on the system is lower.

The expectation is that the first products with the Alder Lake architecture, which corresponds to Intel’s 12th generation, reach the consumer in 2021.