3 more advantageous loan options than Caixa Tem

Caixa Tem, an application developed by Caixa Econômica Federal to initially release the payments of Emergency Aid, over time it gained new features and today it even allows the request for loans.

Talking about the loan, according to the Central Bank’s Monetary and Credit Statistics report, the average interest rate applied in banking systems at the moment are rotating between 1.45% and 2.42%, however, the interest rate charged for the Caixa Tem loan it is 3.99% per month, that is, it ends up not being so advantageous.

With that in mind, today we will present three loan options that have much more advantageous terms than those offered by the application.

Anticipation of FGTS

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) currently allows the adhesion of the withdrawal-birthday, a modality that annually anticipates a part of the balance plus a bonus according to the balance range.

However, one of the biggest advantages of the withdrawal-birthday is the anticipation of 3 to 5 years of it, depending on the balance. Currently, several banks anticipate the withdrawal of the FGTS to their customers, and one of the advantages is the lower interest rate.

The interest in question ends up being lower due to the guarantee of the FGTS to the financial institution, that is, the money is granted with a very low risk of default, being able to offer credit even to those with a dirty name. In the case of Caixa Econômica Federal, for example, the loan has a fixed interest rate of 1.09% per month.

automatic CDC

The CDC is a pre-approved credit line that can be requested by Caixa Econômica Federal account holders, either through the application or through internet banking and even through the ATM.

Among the advantages of automatic CDC we have an interest rate from 2.17% per month, in addition, the credit can be paid in up to 48 months.

Consigned Cash

The payroll-deductible loan is one of the best options for those seeking credit, since, as it is discounted directly on the payroll, the risk of default is zero, thus, institutions end up being able to offer better interest rates.

It is worth remembering that the payroll is normally released to retirees and pensioners of the National Social Security Institute (INSS), companies affiliated to banks as well as to public servants.

In addition to the interest rate starting at 0.94% per month, payroll loans are usually released even for workers with a dirty name.