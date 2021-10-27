5G: auction attracts ten candidates for new mobile phone providers, says Anatel | Economy

The auction of 5G – the new generation of mobile internet – attracted ten companies that are candidates to be new mobile telephony providers in the country, said on Wednesday (27) Abraão Balbino e Silva, president of the 5G special bidding committee and superintendent of competition from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

Companies interested in participating in the auction, scheduled for November 4, delivered this Wednesday (27) their proposals to Anatel. The bids were sealed and will only be known on the day of the event.

In all, 15 bidders were accredited, including large and medium-sized operators, as well as regional providers and investment funds that invest in telecommunications.

The simple delivery of the proposal, however, does not accredit companies to participate in the auction. They can be disqualified, for example, if they do not deliver all the necessary documents and the required guarantees.

Claro, TIM and Telefônica (owner of the Vivo brand) are the large mobile operators operating in Brazil that presented offers for the lots offered in the auction.

In addition to them, Algar Telecom and Sercomtel, medium-sized operators already operating in the country, also entered the dispute.

According to Abraão, the ten new candidates to enter the mobile telephony market, competing with the five large and medium operators already operating in Brazil, are:

Brasil Digital Telecomunicações LTDA. Brisanet Serviços de Telecomunicações SA Cloud2U electronic equipment industry and commerce LTDA 5G South Consortium Fly Link LTDA Mega Net internet and computer commerce provider LTDA Neko Communications, Entertainment and Education Services LTDA NK 108 Empreendimentos e Participações SA VDF Tecnologia da Informação LTDA. Winity II Telecom LTDA

“If we consider that out of these 15, four of them already operate frequencies in a large part of their business, from four to five companies, we are talking about about ten companies that are applying to enter the market as a mobile operator”, said Balbino e Silva in an interview with TV Globo and to g1.

The companies will compete for the national and regional lots in the auction, which will offer four frequency bands: 700 MHz; 2.3 GHz; 3.5 GHz; and 26 GHz. These bands function as “avenues” in the air for data transmission. It is through the bands that the fifth generation internet service will be provided.

Despite being ten new candidates, the number of new operators should be much smaller, as companies are expected to compete among them for frequency lots.

According to Balbino e Silva, “we certainly have a great chance of having a new cell phone provider in Brazil.”

“We can have one or more than one, depending on the geographic area. Competition increases, more offers for the consumer, we all win”, he added.

Anatel’s superintendent also said that the list of bidders brought some surprises, without mentioning which ones.

Until then, they had confirmed their intention to participate in the auction: Claro, Vivo, TIM, Algar Telecom, Sercomtel, Brisanet and Consórica 5G, which brings together more than 100 small providers.