5G auction should have 15 companies that will compete on two fronts – 10/27/2021 – Market

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) received, this Wednesday (27), 15 proposals from companies interested in auctioning frequencies in the 5G auction, scheduled for the beginning of November.

Frequencies are avenues in the air where operators make their data travel.

The list released by the agency shows that there will be two types of disputes at the event. On one side will be the large operators —Claro, Vivo and Tim— that will bid for “pure” 5G frequencies, those that will allow high speeds —particularly 3.5 GHz (Gigahertz).

On the other hand, there will be investment funds, such as Pátria (Winity II Telecom), companies and regional internet providers, especially interested in the 700 MHz frequencies, which make it possible to cover large areas but with lower connection speeds.

According to the proposals presented, there will be a dispute, for example, between Highline (NK108 Empreendimentos e Participações) and Brisanet in smaller cities, mainly in the Northeast.

Highline’s participation was only possible thanks to a change in the rules of the notice, allowing the company to start operating 5G in smaller cities. The agency made an exception for regional coverage blocks.

In blocks with national coverage, the rule of installing 5G networks from more populous cities continues to apply.

Another surprise was the participation of businessman Nelson Tanure. It is present in the capital of Sercomtel and the 5G Sul Consortium, a group to which Copel, an energy and telecommunications company, is a part. Both work in Paraná.

Tanure was one of Oi’s shareholders that tried to acquire control of the operator in the midst of the judicial reorganization process. The strategy didn’t work.

The company, which sold its cell phone arm to Claro, Vivo and Tim, is awaiting the approval of Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) and Anatel to conclude the deal.

In Oi’s restructuring process, it became a telecommunications infrastructure company, providing inputs (networks, cables, among others) to other operators.

For this reason, Oi was expected to bid to acquire long-range frequencies (such as 26 GHz). However, the company did not introduce itself.

The group of small providers associated with the 5G Initiative (Mega Net Internet and Computer Commerce Provider) also submitted proposals. They claim to have investors capable of investing more than R$19 billion in fifth-generation networks. It is not yet known who these investors are.

Datora Telecomunicações, specialized in internet of things and communication between machines (M2M), qualified for the auction through the company VDF Tecnologia da Informação.

The other interested parties that submitted proposals were Algar Telecom, Brasil Digital Telecomunicações, Cloud2U, On Telecom (Neko Serviços) and Fly Link.

According to the rules of the notice, companies had to deliver their proposals on Tuesday and present guarantees for the bids they will make at the auction, on November 4th.

It will be up to the agency in the coming days to evaluate the companies, guarantees and proposals presented. If there is any pending or non-compliance with the rules of the notice, the company may be disqualified.

At the auction, licenses in the 700 MHz (megahertz) bands will be sold; 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz. The licenses cost R$45.7 billion and the commitments linked to them will require investments of around R$37 billion—an amount that will be deducted from the licenses. In practice, the Union should receive around R$ 8.7 billion for grants. In other words: it will not be a fundraising auction, as it was in the US.

Altogether, there were two postponements, which led to the postponement of the auction date twice, wearing out the minister in Congress — who even set up a special group to monitor the implementation of 5G in the country.

At that time, President Jair Bolsonaro intended to impose restrictions on the Chinese company Huawei’s participation in the construction of 5G networks in the country.

Bolsonaro was aligned with then-President Donald Trump of the US, a country that, now under Joe Biden, is still engaged in a geopolitical dispute with China.

The idea of ​​Bolsonaro, influenced by the Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of the Republic, was to prevent the Chinese from selling equipment in the country.

According to the telecoms, this would lead to the replacement of all equipment from previous technologies (3G and 4G), which would cost nearly R$ 100 billion and delay the implementation of 5G by at least three years.

This situation led to the creation of the parliamentary front and the solution presented by Minister Fábio Faria was the construction of a private network for the federal public administration.

Anatel’s first proposal for an edict was approved by the council in February this year and forwarded to TCU. The technical area of ​​the court was under strong pressure from the government to deliberate in a shorter period than expected. In the end, it was approved in August by the plenary, with several relevant amendments.

Two of them led Anatel’s advisor, Moisés Moreira, to ask for a view for a week. For him, it was necessary for the government to deliver the complete project for the private network to the federal administration and the connection program for the Amazon (Pais). Both were maintained as mandatory investment commitments in the notice.