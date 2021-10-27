5G for Everyone: Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G, 695 5G, 480 Plus 5G and 680 4G

starting with the Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G, according to Qualcomm, it arrives as the direct successor of the Snapdragon 778G, but with improved performance for games and functions with AI thanks to CPU and GPU improvements.
already the Snapdragon 695 5G had more details revealed by the manufacturer. This chip also supports 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz, bringing the next generation connection to even more devices in any region of the world.
The Snapdragon 695 5G even gained considerable improvements over the Snapdragon 690 with 30% faster graphics rendering and 15% more performance on its CPU. This will allow these devices to perform even more complex tasks with greater productivity.
There is still the Snapdragon 680 4G arrives with 6nm lithography, triple ISP to improve image capture in low light environments through artificial intelligence. In a statement Qualcomm says:
“The new Snapdragon 680 4G Mobile Platform, which is built on 6nm process technology, is designed to deliver compelling all-day experiences, including optimized gaming and triple ISP with AI-enhanced low-light capture technology. as 5G adoption continues to market worldwide, the Snapdragon 680 helps meet the continuing demand for incredible LTE experiences.”
Last but not least, there is the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G, the most basic chip introduced today, but still with 5G connectivity, which is the big news from the Snapdragon 480, taking the connection to emerging markets and even more people around the world.
According to Qualcomm, the first manufacturers to adopt the new processors announced today will be:
- HMD Global (Nokia);
- Xiaomi
- honor
- Motorola
- OPPO
- Alive