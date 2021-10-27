65% of Brazilians sleep poorly; See 5 tips to help sleep

Photo: Disclosure





A study published by the Brazilian Institute of Public Opinion and Statistics (IBOPE), showed that about 65% of the country’s population has poor sleep quality. Furthermore, only 7% seek medical help. About 34% of these people claim to have insomnia, but only 21% have a real diagnosis of the disease.

The reasons for reaching these numbers are varied. According to psychologist André Barbosa, Brazil is in the ranking of daily internet connectivity and is one of the largest coffee consumers in the world, for example.

“Culturally, we live in a time of great exposure, we are a country with a lot of sun, we are in a complex political moment and all of this ends up affecting the quality of sleep”, details the expert.

Other cultural factors such as Brazilian gastronomy itself – rich in thermogenics such as pepper, guarana and açaí, for example – and the habit of practicing physical activity at night, can also be considered as issues that affect a good night’s sleep.

Understand the effects of a bad night’s sleep

The big problem is that sleeping poorly implies an increase in the stress hormone: cortisol. “If I sleep poorly, my brain interprets that I have to be alert, that’s what causes light sleep,” he says.

This condition makes anxiety frames more constant, sleep becomes insufficient to rest and people’s minds are extremely accelerated.

This can lead to increased consumption of high-calorie foods or the development of compulsions. “If this goes on for a long time, we won’t be able to identify whether anxiety triggers the sleep disturbance or if it’s the other way around.”

Sleeping poorly also affects immunity

Studies show that sleeping well increases immunity. It is while we sleep that our body metabolizes free radicals and restores cardiorespiratory functions.

According to sleep doctor Jessica Polese, when there is sleep deprivation, important functions of the defense system are impaired, such as phagocytic activity.

“The phagocytes are the defense cells that have the function of “eating” the virus. When these immunological factors are affected, people are more susceptible to infections”, he emphasizes.

Here are some habits that can help improve sleep quality

Those who suffer from insomnia often resort to using sleeping pills, but this type of medication brings with it several adverse effects. So what to do to get a good sleep? Adopting a routine, called sleep hygiene, can help you relax more naturally.

Doctor Fábio Baptista said that sleeping well is very much associated with adopting a routine for this moment. In most cases, adopting specific habits for this moment usually solves the problem of insomnia.

if that is not enough, it is worth investing in calming teas such as chamomile, lemongrass and melissa. Below are some valuable tips for practicing sleep hygiene:

1- Create a specific time to sleep: according to the specialist, an important tip is not to go to bed before the usual bedtime. So you can fall asleep outside your schedule and disrupt your night’s sleep.

“Don’t watch TV in bed, leave the TV to the living room, office, or any other part of the house, your bed should be associated with your sleep ritual, so your brain will get used to it and understand that the moment you arrive at the bed is the time to sleep,” he said.

2 – Different menu at dinner: the doctor stressed that dinner should always be a lighter meal.

“It is very important to avoid the consumption of coffee, teas and sugary drinks, such as soda, they are stimulants and can sabotage your sleep”, explained the doctor.

3- After dinner, no fuss: it is important to give preference to relaxing activities such as reading, calmer movies and series, calm music, quiet games with children. The less hectic the moment, the more the body prepares for sleep.

“Another tip is to stipulate the times to wake up and go to sleep, thus creating a routine. Physical activities are very important, but they must be carried out up to three hours before the time you set for your sleep,” he said.

4- Environment preparation: it should be of silence, darkness, clean and soft bedding, if possible with aromatherapy practice and tranquility.

5- Comfortable clothes are essential: for Lívia Ronconi, an entrepreneur who works in the pajama segment, not giving importance to sleepwear is a big mistake that can compromise rest.

“Priorize pajamas with light and breathable fabrics, such as cotton, viscose and linen; Avoid tight pieces, as they restrict circulation and can cause discomfort, they help to maintain a restorative night’s sleep,” said the entrepreneur.

