A Quiet Place Game Announced

A game inspired by the universe of the horror film A Quiet Place was announced and is scheduled for release in 2022. The game is in the hands of Saber Interactive (World War Z, Evil Dead: The Game), iLLOGIKA and EP1T0ME.

According to the official website, the game will tell an “unpublished story of survival in the universe of A Quiet Place” — which suggests that there will be no connection with the films of John Krasinski.

“This first official video game set in the terrifying universe of A Quiet Place will deliver an original story and gameplay that captures the electrifying suspense, emotion and drama for which the series is known,” says a statement by Saber Interactive. “The game is in development by iLLOGIKA, the Montreal-based studio with veteran talent from the Rainbow Six and Far Cry franchises, and distributed by Saber Interactive, the Embracer Group company behind the hit game World War Z and the future Evil Dead : The Game.”

It is not yet known which platforms the game of A Quiet Place will be released. There is also no concrete date assigned to the game’s release, with the exception of the 2022 window.

