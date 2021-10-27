A woman prevented by her parents from dating a young black man meets him again 40 years later and the two are going to marry

British Penny Umbers and Bahamian Mark Bethel were banned by their parents from dating when they were young. The reason was that Mark was black and Penny white. Almost 40 years after the case of racism, the two met again and decided to get married.

Their affair begins in the late 1970s. At the time, Mark was 17 years old and had arrived in the UK from the Bahamas as an exchange student. He went on to study at a school next to the college where Penny, who was 16 years old, studied. The two fell in love.

They entered different universities and, during this period, decided to start dating for good. However, the romance that had started faced a major obstacle: the disapproval of Penny’s parents, who were against her dating a black boy. The girl’s father even threatened to revoke Mark’s scholarship.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

“I didn’t know, but my dad went to Mark’s university. He said he knew people in important positions and that he would revoke his scholarship if he didn’t stop seeing me,” Penny told British website Birmingham Live.

In the same way that Penny’s parents were against it, Mark’s parents also did not support him dating a white girl and even cut the money they sent to the boy. With so many people in disfavor, the relationship came to an end.

Life went on, Penny married and divorced twice. Mark traveled the world and also related to other people, but according to what they say, there was always that longing for what they had lived with each other.

About the subject

Even after four decades, Mark always looked for Penny on social media, but he never found her, as she had changed her name. Finally, in 2019, he came across a picture of his beloved on Facebook and was sure it was Penny.

From then on, their story had a different fate. Mark proceeded to send Penny several messages in the hope that she would see them. Penny received the messages and soon the two bonded and began a relationship, now facing the distance imposed by the pandemic in 2020.

After a year and a half away on account of Covid-19, the two could see each other, and earlier this month of October 2021, Mark made the long-awaited marriage proposal. The couple says they hope their story will raise awareness and encourage other couples like them.

That’s why they wrote a book about their lives. The two live in the Bahamas, where Penny points out that “there are few interracial couples.” The wedding date has not yet been announced.

Content always available and unlimited access. Subscribe O PEOPLE+ by clicking here

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags