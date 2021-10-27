ABSTRACT 10/26: Brazilian teams do not have an easy life on the first day of PGL Major Stockholm 2021 | DRAFT5

The atmosphere was festive. After all, two years without a Major and then four teams are back in contention. Can you be sad? Amazingly, it does. Of these four, three came into action at the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 and failed to win any of the clashes they disputed.
The first Brazilian team to take action was GODSENT. Playing against ENCE, Epitacio “TACO” de Melo’s team fought bravely, but ended up defeated at Nuke by 10 x 16.
At practically the same time, paiN faced Virtus.pro and gave a lot of work to the CIS region team. However, some flaws in economic rounds cost too much and suffered a painful defeat by 14 x 16.
To close the first round, Sharks faced MOUZ and even had a promising start. However, the experience spoke louder and the Europeans got the better of Inferno by 6 x 16.
To open the second round, GODSENT returned to action against Team Spirit and a Brazilian victory was expected. But as it’s not all flowers, once again the Brazilians succumbed and ended up defeated at Nuke by 12 x 16.
Sharks played tough against Tyloo. The Chinese needed the victory as much as the Brazilians and they did it. Despite being at a disadvantage, YuLun “summer” Cai and company scored the sharks’ second defeat in Swedish land: 14 x 16 in the Mirage.
Continues after the ad
Finally, paiN faced Renegades and started the match dominating. In the blink of an eye, the scoreboard was 9 x 2 and everything indicated that it would be the first Brazilian victory. What an illusion! The traditionals had a sharp drop in performance and were defeated 14 x 16 on Nuke.
OTHER RESULTS
OTHER MAJOR DAY NEWS