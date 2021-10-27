Accused of femicide is withdrawn from trial after “mew crisis”

posted on 10/27/2021 00:23



Nicolas “meowed” 55 times before being taken out of court – (credit: Reproduction/Instagram/@radiofmpositiva)

An unusual case ended up interrupting a trial this Tuesday (26/10), in the city of Mendoza, Argentina. A man had a “meow crisis” and forced the magistrate to interrupt the session that judged him.

The defendant is called Nicolas Gil Pereg and is 40 years old. He is tried on charges of having killed his own mother and aunt in 2019. The man is Israeli and received relatives on January 12 of that year — on January 26, police found the women’s bodies buried in the backyard of Nicolas.

Graduated in electronic engineering and having the status of a former Israeli soldier, Nicolas went to Argentina to try to set up a restaurant in 2009.

As soon as he entered the court, Nicolas was placed on a bench in front of the judge. When the magistrate began to speak, the man began to “meow”, and even though she asked for silence, the Israeli did not stop. The result was the withdrawal of the court.

According to information from Argentine radio positive, Nicolas “meowed” 55 times until he was taken away.

Watch: