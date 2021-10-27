Adriane Galisteu scolds live in Tati Quebra Barraco

Adriane Galisteu couldn’t hold back on Tuesday’s edition (26). During the formation of Roça, the blonde interrupted Tati Quebra Barraco, showing annoyance after the funkeira mistaken her name in The Farm 13. According to the singer, the name of the presenter is Adriana, the mistake happens constantly during the dynamics and live interactions in the rural reality of Record.

Last week the same thing happened, Adriane Galisteu shot Mileide Mihaile, ex-wife of Wesley Safadão: “You can call me Adriana once”. Tati Quebra Barraco had also been shaken by the beauty: “Tati can’t [errar] no more. The quota is over, Tati”. Repeating the embarrassing situation, the funkeira tried to justify herself by calling the presenter A Fazenda 13 by the correct name, even so she changed everything live in the last poll.

Without thinking twice, Adriane Galisteu roared loud and clear: “He arrives! Go from Galisteu, which is better”. Tati Quebra Barraco just smiled, visibly embarrassed with the call to attention still in the air. The Roça formed this Tuesday also brought specific moments, Galisteu even supported Solange Gomes, former bather of Gugu. During the defense of the girl, the star of Record said that women can do anything, at another time said that the confined could not expect kindness within the millionaire competition.

The program was marked by several tips from Adriane Galisteu, the celebrity asked the famous people living in Itapecerica da Serra, in the interior of São Paulo, to position themselves more in the game. According to the presenter, the public is keeping an eye on everything and sincere opinions are what keep the pawns in the game. Rico Melquiades was the most voted by the house, however, Gui Araújo opened the envelope he received and chose Solange Gomes.

The competitors tied, Bil Araújo had the sovereign decision to send someone to the hot seat. Rico was then chosen by the ex-BBB21 as a roceiro, opening in the popular vote. Sthefane Matos vetoed MC Gui of the Farmer’s Test, however, as surprises happen during the reality show, it was not a definitive indication. Dynho Alves is the one who could veto, opting for Rico Melquiades out of the quest for the Farmer’s Hat.

Galisteus approved today the way pawns acted during the vote. Tiago Piquilo was one of the participants who faced someone for the first time, surprising the audience from the sofa. Mileide Mihaile and Sthefane Matos discussed with the country singer, Tânia Mara’s boyfriend needed to be restrained by Adriane in live. Tati Quebra Barraco and MC Gui closed the edition broadcast by Record, celebrating Rico’s pre-defeat, the digital influencer did not have the chance to compete for immunity and to nominate someone next week.

Fazenda 13 once again became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter, landing on Trending Topics Brazil. Adriane Galisteu celebrated with the pedestrians and showed to be satisfied with the success of the reality show, recently the blonde revealed that she would love a fake Roça, to move even more the competition with the famous. This Wednesday (27), the Farmer’s Test takes place, only one artist wins and two face the hot seat alongside Rico Melquiades.

Sthefane Matos, Tati Quebra Barraco and MC Gui dispute the Farmer’s Test this Wednesday (27). Whoever wins the fierce dispute, guarantees another week in the reality show, the two losers join Rico Melquiades. The public decides through R7 who should remain on the Record program, the result is announced live on Thursday (28) by Adriane Galisteu. With the new rules stipulated by the broadcaster, only votes cast in national territory are valid and counted.