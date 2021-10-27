Afghan families sell their daughters so they don’t starve

posted on 10/26/2021 10:30 am



(credit: Hoshang Hashimi / AFP)

Ever since her husband told Fahima that they should sell their two daughters so the family wouldn’t starve after being displaced by drought in western Afghanistan, his wife hasn’t stopped crying.

Six-year-old Farishteh and 1.5-year-old Shokriya smile with muddy faces beside their mother in their mud house covered with perforated tarpaulins, unaware that they were given in exchange for money to their future families husbands, also minors.

Its buyers paid about $3,350 for the oldest, and $2,800 for the newest.

Once the full amount is paid, which can take years, the two girls will have to say goodbye to their parents and to this IDP camp in Qala-i-Naw, capital of Badghis province, where the family, who hail from a neighboring district, found refuge.

Thousands of displaced families in the region, one of the poorest in this Central Asian country, live this tragic story. Most have fled the drought that has plagued their hometowns.

In refugee camps and villages, AFP journalists identified at least 15 families forced to do so for amounts of US$550 to US$4,000 to survive.

The practice is widespread. Those responsible for the camps and villages have counted dozens of cases since the 2018 drought, a number that increased with that of 2021.

The family of 25-year-old Sabehreh, a neighbor of Fahima, picked up food on credit at a grocery store. The owner threatened to “arrest” them if they didn’t pay.

To pay off their debts, the family sold three-year-old Zakereh, who will marry Zabiullah, the four-year-old son of the grocer. The girl doesn’t suspect anything. Meanwhile, her future husband’s father decided to wait until she was old enough to take her with them.

“I’m not happy about having done this, but we don’t have anything to eat or drink (…). If this continues, we (also) will have to sell our three-month-old daughter,” despairs Sabehreh.

“A lot of people are selling their daughters,” says another neighbor, Gul Bibi, who sold his eight- or nine-year-old daughter Asho to a 23-year-old man to whom his family also owed money.

Bibi fears this man will return from Iran to get her off his lap. “We know that this is not right (…), but we have no other option”, he resigns himself.

endless calvary

At another camp in Qala-i-Naw, Mohammad Assan wipes tears as he shows off photos of his daughters Siana, age nine, and Edi Gul, age six, who left with their respective young husbands.

“We never saw them again. We didn’t want to do that, but we had to feed the other children,” Assan explains.

“My daughters are certainly better there, with food,” he tries to console himself, before showing the pieces of bread that neighbors share with their family, their only meal of the day.

Assan, who also has to pay for his sick wife’s care, remains in debt. A few days ago, he started looking for a buyer for his four-year-old daughter.

“Some days I get mad, I get out of the tent and I don’t really remember where I’m going,” said his wife, Dada Gul, sitting in the tattered tent.

It’s an endless ordeal for mothers: the decision to sell their daughter, waiting until her departure, often for years, until the daughters are 10 or 12 years old. And then the separation.

Rabia, a 43-year-old widow also displaced by drought, is doing her best to postpone the dreadful deadline. Her 12-year-old daughter Habibeh, sold for about $550, was supposed to be gone a month ago, but the woman begged her future husband’s family to wait another year.

“I want to be with my mom,” whispers the teenager, with sad eyes.

Rabia would buy her daughter back if she “had something to eat and drink”.

But she and her three children have little to live on. Her 11-year-old son works in a bakery for half a dollar a day, and his 9-year-old picks up trash for 30 cents.

“My heart is broken (…), but I had to save my children”, justifies Rabia.

“At the camps, you eat with a few cents a day, which we earn by begging, or by pushing a wheelbarrow. We wonder how we’re going to survive next winter,” laments the mother.

These marriages “are due to economic problems, it is not a norm imposed” by the Taliban, says the acting governor of Badghis, Malawi Abdul Sattar, in a conversation with the AFP.

The legal minimum age for girls to marry was 16 under the previous government, before the Taliban took power in August.

According to a 2018 United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) report, 42% of Afghan families have a daughter who marries before age 18. The main motivation is economic, because marriage is often seen as a means of ensuring the survival of a family.

Girls who marry early can, however, be exposed to serious risks: from a complicated birth to domestic violence.