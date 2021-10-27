Afghan girls resort to secret schools in basements to continue their studies – 10/26/2021 – World

Fourteen Afghan girls gather every day in the basement of a building in Kabul to continue their studies. Their teacher is a senior student who teaches them math.

The school is hidden from the outside world – the doors and windows are closed so that no one can see or hear the students. A whiteboard stands in the corner of the room, where Nooria (not her real name) explains logarithms to her students.

After the Taliban toppled Ashraf Ghani’s government and captured the capital, Kabul, in late August, Islamic fundamentalists imposed restrictions on girls’ education. In some cities, girls cannot attend school after sixth grade, and in other areas, older girls cannot sit with male students.

The measures are arbitrary and stand in stark contrast to early Islamists’ declarations that they would respect fundamental human rights.

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan for the first time from 1996 to 2001 with an iron fist, preventing women from working and imposing restrictions on their mobility. Girls were not allowed to go to school, and Taliban fighters lashed out at those who violated the group’s strict sharia laws.

There have been several protests by women against the new Taliban regime across the country since the jihadists took over. Women in Afghanistan insist on their demands for the right to education, employment and assembly, which have so far been denied by the group.

secret teaching

Running the “secret school” under these circumstances is not an easy task, but many parents are determined to educate their daughters and are ready to take risks.

Students at this school take different paths to enter classes at different times of the day, so that they are not noticed by the authorities.

There are no desks and chairs in the classroom; girls sit in a circle on the floor. DW spoke to some of these girls, but for security reasons their identities were withheld.

Saleha (name changed), a 12th grade student, says that after the school closed for two months she had no choice but to go to the “underground school”.

“We don’t accept the restrictions, so, with the help of a teacher, we started this secret school. We want to continue our studies”, he says, by telephone.

Nooria, who teaches at the school, was a computer science student at the University of Kabul before the Taliban took the capital. She wanted to become a programmer, but her dream has now been shattered. “It looks like I have a body, but I’m not alive,” she says, adding that she hopes the “dark days” will be over soon.

risky venture

The deposed Afghan government was riddled with corruption, but educating women was one of its great successes.

When the US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 and overthrew the Taliban regime, girls’ education was almost non-existent in the country. By 2020, millions of girls were attending school, and tens of thousands of women were going to university.

The United Nations urged the Taliban to ensure that girls continue to receive an education in Afghanistan. But the group doesn’t seem to heed the appeal, and now the risks associated with educating girls are high. “If the Taliban discover our ‘secret school’, they will punish us. But despite this risk, we will not give up,” says Saleha.

Shamsia (name changed), a ninth-grade student at the “underground school”, admits there are risks, but says she doesn’t want to miss the nine years of studies. “Yes, I’m scared. I try my best to be the most discreet about my education,” he reports.

financial restrictions

Students at the school pay a small fee to the teacher, but the financial situation of most families in Afghanistan makes even a small amount a great burden for them.

Afghanistan’s economy is on the verge of collapse, with hunger and poverty growing exponentially in the war-torn country. The United Nations has predicted that about 95% of Afghanistan’s population could go hungry in a few years and that up to 97% are at risk of falling below the poverty line.

The international community has pledged financial aid to Afghanistan, but most countries are reluctant to talk directly with the Taliban.

The United States has frozen billions of dollars in aid to the country under international sanctions against the jihadist group.

For Nooria, however, money is secondary to her desire to provide girls with education. She says there are many families in Afghanistan who live in extreme poverty but are still committed to educating girls.

“I don’t charge poor families. I’m providing a service,” he guarantees.