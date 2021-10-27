Afghan Islamic State core could attack US in up to 1 year – News

The undersecretary of defense policy for the government of Joe Biden, Colin Kahl, said on Tuesday (26) that the EI-K (Islamic State-Khorasan), with a strong presence in Afghanistan, can attack the United States in a period “between six months and a year”.

According to the undersecretary, terrorist organizations like EI-K and al-Qaeda intend to carry out attacks not only in American territories, but also in other parts of the world.

“I currently appreciate that both EI-K and al-Qaeda intend to conduct foreign operations, including against the United States, but neither has the capacity to do so,” Kahl told senators at a congressional session.

Also according to the undersecretary, US intelligence assessments indicate the possibility that al-Qaeda will regain the capacity to carry out terrorist attacks within one to two years. “We have to remain vigilant against this possibility,” Kahl pointed out.

in spite of enemy of the Taliban, EI-K has managed to establish itself in Afghanistan and carry out a series of terrorist attacks against Afghans in the streets and temples of the country.

“Our assessment is that the Taliban and the EI-K are deadly enemies. Therefore, the Taliban is highly motivated to pursue EI-K. His ability to do this, in my view, is still to be determined,” Kahl said, according to the Reuters news agency.