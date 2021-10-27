After being accused of ill-treatment, Zé Neto files a lawsuit against Luisa Mell

Country singer Zé Neto, from the duo Zé Neto and Cristiano, filed a lawsuit against activist Luisa Mell for moral damages.

The countryman who lives in São José do Rio Preto is asking for R$ 30,731.00 for having been accused of ill-treatment while on a pilgrimage from Camanducaia (MG) to Aparecida (SP).

The protector of animals posted a video on her social networks criticizing the singer for allegedly riding the path on top of a single donkey.

However, Zé Neto directly countered Luisa Mell and made it clear that he would file a lawsuit, ‘”And you, Luísa Mell, be careful with what you post, okay? Because everything you’re posting falls into a huge lawsuit against you. I don’t mistreat animals. I doubt that animal is better treated than those who are making the pilgrimage. Even on this pilgrimage, I will not wish you harm, I will pray for you, because you are a person who needs help. I really support the things you do, but before you post, pay attention”, declared the singer.

Zé Neto’s lawyers in the lawsuit allege that the publication made by the activist is untrue, causing negative damage to the singer’s image.

However, in addition to seeking compensation for moral damages, the singer’s defense wants Luisa Mell to delete the video in which she criticizes Zé Neto’s pilgrimage.

Judge Gustavo Henrique Bretas Marzagão, of the 35th Civil Court of São Paulo, gave Luisa Mell two days to delete the publication from her social networks.

“Despite the summary cognition, characteristic of this procedural moment, there are elements that support the thesis defended by the author in the sense that the post made by the defendant – composed of a video and a subtitle – discloses an untrue fact, that is, that the The plaintiff would have carried out a trip of 1180 km mounted on a single donkey to pay promise, when, according to the documents that instruct the complaint, the route between Camanducaia and Aparecida was approximately 141 km, was covered in five days, with rotation between the animals, which were monitored by two veterinarians, who ensured the animal welfare standards”, declared Gustavo Marzagão.

In another excerpt, Gustavo Margazação says that Luisa Mell is nationally known on television and on social networks as a protector of animals and her profile has nearly four million followers.

“Because of this prominence, the opinions it issues through these communication channels quickly gain national repercussion, reaching millions of people. In order to be legitimately exercised, the right of criticism must fall on a true fact, which, in principle, did not occur in the case under examination, because the defendant was not limited to criticizing the use of the animal by the author, but attributed to it an untrue fact , overflowing their right and entering the field of illicit. And, despite the retraction he made in a later post, the first remains active in his account, perpetuating the negative effects on the author’s image, a nationally renowned singer who, since the post made by the defendant, has been accused of abusing and practicing acts of mistreatment of animals,” wrote Gustavo Marzagão.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

know more

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Woman calls the police when she disbelieves that a new 20-year-old neighbor was the owner of the property

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence