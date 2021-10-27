After complaints, Google defends Android 12 and explains why it inserted the shortcut ‘Internet’

Officially unveiled recently with the new Pixel 6 line devices, Android 12 was released with several new features and interface changes, including the implementation of Material You, a mode that adjusts the system colors according to the wallpaper used in the device. In addition to this news, Google also changed the arrangement and function of some buttons present in the Android notification bar, generating a series of complaints from the company’s customers.





The change in question is the implementation of a new shortcut that unifies the functions of Wi-Fi and mobile network in the Android 12 settings bar, which in the previous generation of the system — and in all others could be accessed individually, that is, allowing to activate or deactivate these connections independently. Called ‘Internet’, the new button inserted in the system directs users to a window that allows you to make some quick Wi-Fi and network settings, not being as practical as the previous version of this feature, causing some anger among people who are more used to the old interface and shortcut layout.

For Google, the addition of this additional step is intended to “promote a more intuitive user experience for users”, in addition to preventing users who disable Wi-Fi and use only mobile data from forgetting to switch between networks and have an excessive consumption of the operator’s internet. This information was reiterated by the developer on its official support page, stating that “in our user studies, we found that the majority of users disable Wi-Fi to force the cell phone to connect to mobile networks”.

That [ativar os dados móveis] it’s usually done in response to a bad Wi-Fi connection and the lack of an alternative way to get the phone to explicitly connect to the user’s operator. Users who turn Wi-Fi off often forget to turn it back on, resulting in possible mobile data overuse. Our research has shown that this has been an issue for users, so we made the decision to address this with this release. With the changes we’re making, users with Wi-Fi connection issues can simply switch to their carrier in two quick taps.” Google

Going further, the company has not ruled out the possibility of implementing changes to this shortcut in upcoming Android updates, indicating that it should not go back to using the old look, even with complaints from users testing Android 12.

