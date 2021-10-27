After knee arthroscopy, Pedro, from Flamengo, starts treatment and performs physiotherapy at home | Flamengo

Pedro’s battle to return to the pitch began before the Libertadores final on 27 November. After undergoing an arthroscopy in his right knee, the striker performed on Tuesday night, still at home, the first physiotherapy session to recover.

+ Flamengo x Athletico: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing

1 of 2 Pedro, from Flamengo, recovers from knee arthroscopy — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Pedro, from Flamengo, recovers from knee arthroscopy — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Pedro’s schedule has been defined day by day – this Wednesday, he still won’t go to the Vulture’s Nest. In this beginning, newly operated, the attacker must maintain the treatment at home, with the help of physiotherapists from Flamengo. Care is provided 24 hours a day, with the use of ice and orthopedic boots.

Pedro suffered a meniscus injury and was successfully operated on last Monday. On Tuesday morning, he was discharged and left the hospital. Your recovery period is three to four weeks.

+ Understand the chronology of Pedro’s injury

Pedro, from Flamengo, posts video on social media after leaving hospital

The Libertadores final, between Flamengo and Palmeiras, is scheduled for November 27, at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo.

Without Pedro, Flamengo goes to the field this Wednesday, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The team faces Athletico-PR at 21:30 (GMT), at Maracanã. In the first leg, there was a 2-2 draw in Curitiba.