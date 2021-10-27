After leaving in a hurry, Tiago Leifert promises to come back in the final of The Voice· TV News

In a note released by Globo this Tuesday (26), Tiago Leifert revealed his plans for the farewell of The Voice Brasil. “If everything works out, I’ll be there to say goodbye. My goal is to go to the final and watch from the audience,” said the presenter, who will pass the baton to Andre Marques to lead the musical competition that opens tonight.

Leifert says he prioritized seizing the moment to have fun. “Unlike the other years, I was much more relaxed on recording this time. As it was my last season in reality, I really wanted to have fun, laugh, enjoy, enjoy a lot, because I know I’ll miss it. what I did”, reveals.

After resigning from Globo, the former BBB presenter had to abandon recordings of The Voice’s new season and be replaced. According to the network, he had to be absent from the reality show for “personal reasons”.

“I didn’t record the remix phase, I really had a problem. It was last week,” Leifert said at the time of the recordings. The communicator reassured fans and said that this did not affect their farewell.

Tiago Leifert left Globo after 15 years of his own free will. The presenter, who leaves the station after The Voice, wants to enjoy the family and gave up the fixed contract.

He will present the blind audition phase, starting this Tuesday and for the next three episodes, and then Andre Marques will lead the other stages of the competition. According to Tiago, this year’s auditions brought surprising candidates.

“There are some auditions that were daring. At least two or three of them bring things that no one has ever done before,” revealed the presenter. For him, this year’s candidates are with a “completely different idea” and that they not only seek acceptance from some of the judges, but also have the “objective of really putting on a great show”.

Tiago’s replacement, Andre Marques, also gave his testimony about his debut on The Voice. He has commanded other versions of the show such as The Voice Kids and The Voice+. “I’m suspicious to say, because I’m an avowed fan of the format, but the show is beautiful. Different dynamics, amazing voices. It’s going to be awesome!”

The No Limite presenter also said that he was well received by the attraction’s judges: “I’ve known Brown, Claudinha, IZA, Lulu and Teló for a long time, so the exchange was easy. It’s been great to record with everyone.”

New format

For the tenth season, Globo decided to change the dynamics of The Voice Brasil. Michel Teló will act as a technician for candidates rejected in the program. The attraction will also feature the return of Claudia Leitte to the competition.

For the first time in the history of the reality, five teams will be formed to dispute the award for the next great voice of Brazilian music. Off stage, Teló will be a secret coach, who will be secretly welcoming participants who do not pass the blind auditions, those who lose the battle phase and also those who are eliminated from other teams throughout the program.

The reality show is artistically directed by Creso Eduardo Macedo and airs on Tuesdays and Thursdays, after Império, on Globo. The episodes are re-run on Wednesdays and Fridays, respectively, on Multishow, starting at 8:30 pm.