after Maurício Souza apologizes ‘to no one’ and is removed, Douglas Souza says: ‘Shameful’

Central of Minas Tênis Clube, Maurício Souza spoke on Twitter after controversy over posts considered homophobic. Brazilian teammate Douglas Souza criticized the player’s posting

Maurício Souza is at the center of a controversy in national volleyball. The player from Minas was away last Tuesday (26) indefinitely and will be fined after making statements deemed homophobic on social media this week.

After the Belo Horizonte club announced the punishment and demanded a public retraction from the central, the athlete published a statement on his Twitter page, which has 569 followers (at the time of posting there were less than 50), a number much lower than the 276 thousand fans the player has on Instagram, his most active social network.

“People, after talking to my family, colleagues and the Club’s board, I thought a lot about the latest publications I made on my profile. I am going public to apologize to everyone I disrespected or offended, this was not my intention”, wrote Maurício.

The demonstration took place hours after the automaker Fiat, which is the master sponsor of the Minas Tênis Clube volleyball team, issued an official statement demanding a position from the association in relation to the homophobic statements made by Maurício Souza.

In the note, the automaker demanded ‘appropriate measures’ from Minas, ‘in accordance with our non-negotiable position on respect for diversity and inclusion’.

Guys, after talking to my family, colleagues and the Club’s board, I thought a lot about the latest posts I made on my profile. I am going public to apologize to everyone I disrespected or offended, this was not my intention. pic.twitter.com/oJ20loqbgj — mauricio luiz souza (@mauriciovolei1) October 27, 2021

After the positioning of Fiat, it was the turn of Minas Tênis Clube itself to manifest itself on the controversy, announcing the temporary removal of the central.

“The president of Minas Tênis Clube, Ricardo Vieira Santiago, met with the athlete Maurício Souza this afternoon and informed him about his indefinite removal from Fiat/Gerdau/Minas. The athlete also received a fine and was instructed to make an immediate public retraction”.

“Minas Tênis Clube reinforces that it does not accept and will not accept intolerant manifestations in any way and that it will intensify internal campaigns in favor of diversity, respect and unity, as they are important causes and in line with institutional values,” said the club.

One of the most active voices in volleyball on LGBTQIA+ issues, Douglas Souza used his Instagram account to take a stand on the manifestations of his Brazilian team mate.

The pointer, who currently defends Vibo Valentia (ITA), won the gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro alongside Maurício Souza. The two were with the Brazilian team at the Tokyo Olympics, in 2021.

understand the case

Minas Tênis Clube was at the center of the controversy after Maurício Souza made several statements considered homophobic on his social networks. The one that most resonated, however, is the one in which the central criticizes the publisher DC Comics for having revealed that the Superman character will discover himself bisexual.

“Oh, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal… Let’s go see where we end up…”, wrote the player, with the image of Superman kissing a boy.

Maurício’s post had an immediate reaction from the pointer Douglas Souza, the center’s partner in the Brazilian volleyball team.

Douglas, who is homosexual, did not send a message to Souza, but it was clear that it was a “message”.

“Funny that I didn’t ‘go straight’ seeing male superheroes kissing women… If an image like that worries you, I’m sorry, but I’ve got something new for your fragile heterosexuality. There will be kissing. Thanks, DC, for think about representing all of us and not just a part”, posted the pointer.

Also due to the controversy, Torcida Independente Minas, the main organization of Minas Tênis Clube, broke up with Maurício Souza and stated that it will ignore the athlete, without making any mention of him during games and also on social networks.

“In recent weeks, the athlete repeated homophobic positions and prejudiced manifestations. Independente cannot remain silent. Homophobia is an unbailable crime in Brazil, subject to jail. Last year, 224 LGBTs were murdered in the country, one of the most violent in the world. It is unacceptable that we have to silently watch criminal acts being committed by a player who wears our shirt as if they were normal,” wrote the uniform.

“Since the central was hired with the consent of the club and sponsors, Independente manifests itself in a way to repudiate the behaviors and will adopt the posture of making him invisible. In a meeting, the Independente’s delegation decided that it will ignore the athlete Maurício Souza on social networks, games and demonstrations”.

“The support for the team, the project and the other athletes will remain as always. What homophobics want is a stage to reverberate their prejudices, and it will not be through us that this will happen. When a fan is discriminated against, for us, it’s as if everyone is,” he added.

Also through a note, Minas affirmed that all team athletes “have the freedom to express themselves freely on their social networks”.

The team stated that it is “partisan, apolitical and is concerned with inclusion, diversity and other social causes”, and stressed that it does not accept “homophobic, racist manifestations or any manifestation that violates the law.

“The association emphasizes that the player’s opinions do not represent the beliefs of the socio-sports institution. The Minas Tênis Clube considers that it has already talked to the athlete and has advised him internally on the subject”, concluded Minas.