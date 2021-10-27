After Minas demands, Maurício Souza apologizes for homophobic statements in profile with 51 followers | volleyball

After being removed and the club requires a retraction from the athlete , the central Maurício Souza used his Twitter account to apologize for the homophobic statements made by him. The previous posts, which had great repercussion, were made through the Instagram account, where the athlete has more than 250 thousand followers. As for the retraction, on Twitter, where it has far fewer followers.

“Hello everyone, how are you? After talking to my family, teammates and the club president, about the posts made in my profile. I come to the public to apologize if my opinion has offended or hurt anyone or any community. It was not my intention !”

Minas pushed the player away because of homophobic statements posted on social networks earlier this Tuesday night. In addition to the removal, the player received a fine and the demand for a public retraction. After the athlete’s post on Twitter, the official Minas Tênis profile also shared the message and reinforced that it will not accept intolerances.

“Minas Tênis Clube reinforces that it does not accept and will not accept intolerant, racist, prejudiced and homophobic manifestations, and that it will intensify internal campaigns in favor of diversity, respect and unity, as they are important causes and in line with institutional values.”

Initially, at the time he published the apology, Mauricio had 51 followers. Until 22:26 on Tuesday, there were 120. On Instagram, he did not post any retraction and also did not delete the posts that generated all the controversy.

1 of 2 Twitter profile of Maurício Souza, from Minas — Photo: Reproduction Twitter profile of Maurício Souza, from Minas — Photo: Reproduction

This Tuesday, the main sponsors of the team spoke about the athlete’s positioning. The companies asked, in separate notes, for “appropriate measures” from the Minas Gerais club and repudiated the player’s homophobic statements.

2 of 2 Maurício Souza/ Minas — Photo: Orlando Bento/Minas Maurício Souza/Minas — Photo: Orlando Bento/Minas

According to the ge, Minas understood that there was no climate for Maurício to act in the next games. The debut of the Minas Gerais team in the Superliga is scheduled for Saturday, against São José dos Campos. Thus, he considered the possibility of terminating the player’s contract.

The board’s decision was passed on to the sponsors. The final word, reiterated in the official statement about the removal of the player Maurício Souza, is that the club does not accept any other discriminatory comment. At the request of the report, the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation sent a position on the case.

“The CBV values ​​inclusion and equality, and repudiates all forms of violence, prejudice or disrespect.”

About two weeks ago, DC Comics announced that the new Superman, son of Clark Kent, will discover himself bisexual in upcoming issues of the comic books. The subject, which was one of the most talked about on Twitter on the day of the disclosure, also moved the Brazilian volleyball community.

After the publication of the publisher, Maurício Souza, posted a photo of the Superman and criticized DC’s decision. Minas expressed its opinion this Monday about the player’s publication. The club he said that he respected the freedom of opinion of each athlete, but that he did not accept homophobic statements.

– Ah, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Here’s where you’ll see where we end up – posted the player, who received supportive comments from other volleyball athletes, such as Wallace and Sidão.

Pointer Douglas, one of the highlights of the Brazilian volleyball team at the Tokyo Olympics, is part of the LGBTQIA+ community and posted the same image as DC, with words totally contrary to what was exposed by the Minas player.

– Funny that I didn’t turn straight seeing male superheroes kissing women. If an image like that worries you, I’m sorry, but I have something new for your fragile heterosexuality. Yes, there will be a kiss. Thanks DC for thinking of representing all of us and not just a part ❤️ – he wrote.

The subject generated a great repercussion on social networks after internet users considered the posts as indirect among the teammates. Maurício, despite the criticism he took with his protest, continued to endorse his opinion on social media.