After Petrobras’ readjustment, liter of gasoline reaches R$ 6.79 in Maringá

Values ​​have already been updated at some gas stations in Maringá this Tuesday afternoon, 26. The photo was taken at a gas station on Avenida Cerro Azul – Photo: Fábio Guillen / GMC Online

After the readjustment in the value of gasoline in Brazil, announced by Petrobras this Monday, 25, the liter of gasoline in Maringá reached R$ 6.79, in some stations consulted by the report this Tuesday afternoon, 26. Already diesel is costing R$ 5.39.

Click here and receive news from GMC Online through WhatsApp

The managers of the stations consulted by the report informed that they have already received new fuel loads this Tuesday morning with the values ​​readjusted by the refineries, therefore, the increase in the sale value.

A liter of pure gasoline (that is, before the mandatory blending with anhydrous ethanol) rose R$0.21 to R$3.19 on average at refineries, according to information supplied by Agência Brasil. Considering gasoline already mixed with alcohol, the increase is R$ 0.15. As a result, a liter of fuel costs R$ 2.33 on average.

On the other hand, pure diesel oil (before blending with biodiesel) had an average increase of R$ 0.28 per liter and now costs R$ 3.34. A liter of diesel already mixed with biodiesel becomes R$0.24 more expensive, starting to cost R$2.94 on average, according to information supplied by Agência Brasil.