After pressure from sponsors, Maurício Souza is removed from Minas Tênis Clube for homophobic and transphobic posts; understand the case

After pressure from two major sponsoring companies, Minas Tênis Clube decided, on Tuesday (26), to remove volleyball player Maurício Souza. The athlete, already known for publicly expressing his support for the government of Jair Bolsonaro, in recent weeks shared posts on social networks with homophobic and transphobic speeches, which caused anger in fans. Since then, they have demanded that the club be positioned at the level of the sportsman’s behavior, which has only just come up.

There are countless controversial posts by Maurício Souza on Instagram. However, more recently, two publications in particular had great repercussions. The first of them was a criticism of the DC Comics announcement about the current Superman discovering himself bisexual in the next editions of the comics. “It’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Go ahead and see where we end up…”, he said. Later, she posted a photo of a transsexual basketball player and said: “If you find any men in this photo you are prejudiced, transphobic and homophobic. Another feminism achievement for women!”.

The two shares took place weeks ago. Since then, Minas Tênis Clube, in which Maurício currently plays, has been asked to position itself. Yesterday (25), the club shared a first statement. “All federated athletes to the association are free to express themselves freely on their social networks. The Club is non-partisan, apolitical and is concerned with inclusion, diversity and other social causes. We do not accept homophobic, racist manifestations or any manifestation that violates the law. The association emphasizes that the player’s opinions do not represent the beliefs of the socio-sports institution. Minas Tênis Clube considers that it has already talked to the athlete and has advised him internally on the subject”, declared.

As the case gained repercussion, people showed great dissatisfaction with the text of the Minas Gerais team, mainly because it did not explain the lack of punishment against Souza, as they claimed to be against homophobic demonstrations. In a way, the positioning seemed inconsistent, as it was shown to be exempt from responsibility regarding what the athlete has said on the web. It is worth remembering that discriminating or offending someone on account of their sexual orientation or gender is a crime, therefore, it goes beyond the limits of freedom of expression.

pressure from companies

With the lack of a more severe attitude from Minas Tênis Clube, people started to demand a positioning from the sponsoring companies, Fiat and Gerdau. “Regarding the recent statements by player Maurício Souza, of the Fiat/Minas/Gerdau volleyball team, Fiat declares its repudiation of any expression of homophobic nature, considering unacceptable manifestations motivated by prejudice, disrespectful or excluding impetus (…). Fiat repudiates any type of statement that promotes hatred, exclusion or reduction of the human person and expects the institution to take the appropriate and necessary measures in the shortest possible period of time.” pressured the company.

We are attentive to the latest developments involving the Fiat Minas Gerdau volleyball team and the player Maurício Souza, and therefore, demanding the appropriate measures, in accordance with our non-negotiable position regarding respect for diversity and inclusion. pic.twitter.com/GDiAGama2u — Fiat Automóveis (@FiatBR) October 26, 2021

“Gerdau rejects any kind of prejudiced or homophobic expression. Regarding the recent statements by the athlete Maurício Souza, Fiat/Gerdau/Minas player, the company has already asked for the club’s official position on the necessary negotiations in the case to adopt the appropriate measures, as soon as possible”, stated the steel supplier company.

We are closely following the statements of the athlete Maurício Souza, player of the Fiat/Gerdau/Minas men’s volleyball team. We reject any kind of manifestation of a prejudiced or homophobic nature. pic.twitter.com/trq8sq9ZLo — Gerdau (@gerdau) October 26, 2021

new decision

A few hours after the release of the Fiat and Gerdau posts, Minas Tênis Clube made the decision to remove Maurício Souza from the men’s volleyball team. “The president of Minas Tênis Clube, Ricardo Vieira Santiago, met with the athlete Maurício Souza this afternoon and informed him about his indefinite removal from Fiat/Gerdau/Minas. The athlete also received a fine and was instructed to make an immediate public retraction”, began the text, posted on the team’s official Instagram.

“Minas Tênis Clube reinforces that it does not accept and will not accept intolerant manifestations in any way and that it will intensify internal campaigns in favor of diversity, respect and unity, as they are important causes and in line with institutional values”, finished.

Disclaimer Maurício Souza

According to UOL, this Tuesday, a Twitter profile attributed to Maurício Souza released an apology. “Hello everyone, everything good? After talking to my family, teammates and the club presidency about the posts made in my profile, I go public to apologize if my opinion has offended or hurt anyone or any community. It was not my intention!”, began the sportsman, without going into details about what happened on Instagram.

Afterwards, Maurício published a post similar to the first one. “After talking to my family, colleagues and the Club’s board, I thought a lot about the latest publications I made on my profile. I am going public to apologize to everyone I disrespected or offended, this was not my intention. I have been thinking a lot and I reiterate my apologies for the position”, ended. However, on Instagram itself, where Maurício made the posts for his 251,000 followers, the athlete remained silent. In the account where he posted the messages on Twitter, he has only 110 followers.

Hello everyone, everything good?

After talking to my family, teammates and the club presidency, about the posts made in my profile. I go public to apologize if my opinion has offended or hurt anyone or any community.

It was not my intention! pic.twitter.com/CmJyn45fxs — mauricio luiz souza (@mauriciovolei1) October 26, 2021

Guys, after talking to my family, colleagues and the Club’s board, I thought a lot about the latest posts I made on my profile. I am going public to apologize to everyone I disrespected or offended, this was not my intention. pic.twitter.com/oJ20loqbgj — mauricio luiz souza (@mauriciovolei1) October 27, 2021

I have been reflecting a lot and I reiterate my apologies for the positioning — mauricio luiz souza (@mauriciovolei1) October 27, 2021

Backstage at Minas Tennis Club

According to Demetrio Vecchioli, from the column “Olhar Olímpico” at UOL, a meeting was held to determine what would be done with the player. Leaders reportedly debated whether Souza’s shares really hurt anti-homophobia legislation, or whether he was just exercising his freedom of expression. The post about Superman, for example, would have been debated internally since its publication, on October 12th. The board could not have concluded if it was just “reprehensible” content or if it constituted a crime.

Vecchioli also reported that backstage at Minas Tênis Clube was tense. At first, it was disclosed that William Arjona, setter and captain of the team, would have presented to the board a letter in which the entire cast defended the right to “freedom of expression” of Maurício Souza and said that if the central was fired, they would not would remain on the team.

However, when the story was made public, the player Maique Reis manifested himself on Twitter, claiming that he did not sign the letter. “I didn’t sign anything! And that doesn’t include me. And I continue to fight for my rights and those of our community and for any kind of prejudice. What people are saying about me supporting something is fake. Of course, there are things that I don’t agree with and I don’t accept. And that’s what the club should solve and it’s not my concern! And I’ve already made my position clear. Now let them understand each other”, said. William Arjona himself also later denied the column that he wrote the letter.

And of course there are things that I don’t agree with and I don’t accept. And that who must solve is the club and it’s not my concern! And I’ve already made my position clear. Now let them understand each other. — Maique Reis (@reis_maique) October 26, 2021

The GE, from Globo, found that the club was considering terminating Maurício Souza’s contract, as it would no longer have the climate for him to continue acting alongside the other players. The website also said that the athlete would be fined by the team and would have already shown interest in retracting. Minas Tênis Clube would have placed as a condition before the sponsors that no other discriminatory comments will be tolerated. The Brazilian Volleyball Confederation also sent a brief comment: “The CBV values ​​inclusion and equality, and repudiates all forms of violence, prejudice or disrespect”.

reactions

Douglas Souza, who competed in the last Olympics alongside Maurício Souza and has publicly declared his homosexuality, made a point of expressing himself on Instagram, thanking Fiat for the initiative in charging Minas Tênis Clube. “Homophobia is not freedom of expression or opinion. We await more news. The famous ‘will come to nothing’, right? Every time the same thing, tired of always having criminal lines and at most what happens is a ‘fine’ and a retraction on social networks. Until when?”he asked.

“Happy for companies joining against and sad for athletes trying to wipe it out. Shameful. Every day, every hour, one of our people dies. And what do we have? A retraction”, criticized. In the stories, Douglas reinforced his gratitude. “This is very important to us. It’s not possible for people to think in the middle of 2021 that freedom of expression is for you to be homophobic”, he added.

Carol Gattaz, who plays for Minas Tênis Clube’s women’s team, also spoke. “Homophobia is a crime. Racism is a crime. Respect is mandatory. It is in the law, guaranteed by the Constitution. We already tolerate disrespect, cuteness and prejudices disguised as opinion for a long time. He arrives!”, posted. “Homophobia is a crime!”, wrote Sheilla Castro.

Homophobia is a crime!!! — Sheilla Castro (@sheillacastro) October 26, 2021

On Twitter, internet users celebrated the removal of Maurício Souza. “Homophobia is a crime, Maurício Souza. I hope you will be punished according to the law, but I very much doubt that you will not hide behind the president you so much defend”, commented Mary Moura Arruda. “I hope I won’t be called up for volleyball selection anymore”, twisted another woman. “Maurius Onlyuse it should have been thrown into oblivion some time ago but no one ever gave visibility to anything in volleyball, why would they give it to his shit, right?!”, reflected another user of the social network.

