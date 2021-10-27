After publication interpreted as homophobic, Maurício Souza is removed by Minas Clube

This Tuesday (27), Minas Clube turned away volleyball player Maurício Souza. The decision came after the manifestation of the main sponsors of the club, who disapproved of the central’s attitude in publicly criticizing the DC Comics announcement about the bisexuality of the Superman character.

The athlete’s publication, made last week, caused great negative repercussions among fans. At first, Minas Clube announced that it would deal with the matter internally, reinforcing that it would not accept “homophobic, racist manifestations or any manifestation that violates the law.”

A meeting between the club and advertisers, however, took place this Tuesday and determined the removal of the player, as well as a fine and the need for immediate public retraction. The decision was also published in an official statement on social networks.

“People, after talking to my family, colleagues and the Club’s board, I thought a lot about the latest publications I made on my profile. I’m going public to apologize to everyone I disrespected or offended, this was not my intention”, wrote the player, in retraction.

The text was posted on Twitter by Maurício Souza, who at the time had less than 100 followers. The initial publication, with content interpreted as homophobic, however, was on the athlete’s Instagram page, with 249,000 followers.